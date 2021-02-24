BJP Won't Form Puducherry Govt Before Polls; L-G Recommends President's Rule imposition

Days after the fall of the V Narayansamy-led Congress government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has refused to form a government in Puducherry. The Lieutenant Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan, has advised President's Rule in the Union Territory. According to reports, Soundararajan has written a recommendation letter to the Centre to impose President's rule, which will be acknowledged in the cabinet meeting on February 24.

How Puducherry crisis escalated

The crisis escalated in Puducherry on February 17 when Leader of Opposition N Rangasamy and 13 other MLAs called on Raj Nivas and submitted a letter saying that the V Narayansamy-led government has lost its majority owing to the resignation of four Congress legislators- A Namassivayam, E Theeppainjan, John Kumar, Malladi Krishna Rao and the disqualification of N Dhanavelou. Namassivayam and Theeppainjan have already joined BJP. On February 18, N Rangasamy, AIADMK MLA A Anbalagan and nominated MLA V Saminathan met newly-appointed L-G Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan personally and reiterated their request for the current government to prove its majority on the floor of the House. However, AIADMK declared earlier in the day that the opposition has no intention of forming a new government in Puducherry before the Assembly polls which are merely weeks away.

V Narayansamy-led Congress government lost floor test

V Narayansamy on Monday resigned after his government's senior leaders including A Namassivayam, E.Theeppainjan joined the BJP and left the Congress party and its allies in the minority. Minutes after calling for a floor test, the CM and his MLAs walked out before the motion was put for voting. While Speaker VP Sivakolundhu declared that the motion stood defeated. After Narayansamy's resignation, the Union Home Ministry issued a notification, it read, "The President has been pleased to accept the resignation of V.Narayanasamy Chief Minister of Puducherry along with his council of Ministers with effect from February 22."

Amidst this crisis, President Kovind also relieved L-G Kiran Bedi of her duties, replacing her with Tamilisai Soundararajan. Congress blamed the BJP for the Narayansamy-led government collapse in Pudducherry. It stated, "Resorting to its old tricks of toppling democratically elected govts - this time in Puducherry - BJP is proving time & again that the will of the people is immaterial to them. The people of Puducherry & the Congress will fight against this murder of democracy - come what may."

