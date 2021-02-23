Congress-led SDA To Protest In Puducherry On Feb 24 Over 'Centre's Role' In Govt Collapse

Congress and its alliance partners will stage a demonstration in Puducherry on Wednesday to protest against the alleged "murder of democracy" by the Centre. A day earlier, the Congress-led government in the Union Territory collapsed as it had the support of only 12 MLAs in the 26-member Puducherry Assembly. The Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) cited the nomination of three BJP MLAs, threats of the probe by Central agencies and luring of some legislators to hold the Union government responsible for the government's collapse. Former Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, his erstwhile Ministerial colleagues and workers of the SDA will participate in the demonstration.

Read: President Kovind Accepts Resignations Of Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, Council Of Ministers

Congress suffers blow in Puducherry

The crisis escalated in Puducherry on February 17 when Leader of Opposition N Rangasamy and 13 other MLAs called on Raj Nivas and submitted a letter saying that the V Narayansamy-led government has lost its majority owing to the resignation of four Congress legislators- A Namassivayam, E Theeppainjan, John Kumar, Malladi Krishna Rao and the disqualification of N Dhanavelou. Namassivayam and Theeppainjan have already joined BJP. On February 18, N Rangasamy, AIADMK MLA A Anbalagan and nominated MLA V Saminathan met L-G Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan personally and reiterated their request for the current government to prove its majority on the floor of the House.

Consenting to this demand, the L-G directed that a special Assembly session will be summoned only for the purpose of conducting the trust vote. Mentioning that voting must take place by show of hands, she made it clear that the proceedings shall not be delayed beyond 5 pm at any cost. The government's hopes were dented further as Congress MLA K Lakshminarayanan and DMK legislator Venkatesan resigned on February 21.

At present, the opposition's strength in the Assembly is 14 with All India NR Congress, AIADMK and BJP having 7, 4 and three MLAs respectively. However, AIADMK declared earlier in the day that the opposition has no intention of forming a new government in Puducherry before the Assembly polls. Speaking to the media, Anbalagan exuded confidence in the All India NR Congress-led alliance forming a government after winning the Assembly polls due in April-May this year. Thus, Puducherry might be headed for President's Rule in the interim period.

Read: PM In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry On Thursday To Launch Several Projects