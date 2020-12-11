BJP's Ally RLP Seeks Repeal Of Farm Laws; Warns 'agitation Will Spread Across India'

Throwing its weight behind the farmers' protests, BJP's ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party on Friday urged the Centre to repeal the three agrarian laws passed by Parliament. Addressing a press conference, RLP chief Hanuman Beniwal warned that the farmers' agitation shall spread across the country if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah failed to positively consider their demand. Moreover, Beniwal asserted that he is ready to leave the NDA alliance and resign as an MP for the respect of farmers.

At present, RLP has 3 MLAs in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly while Beniwal has been elected from the Nagaur parliamentary constituency. The Nagaur MP will take part in the farmer's protests against the agrarian laws on Saturday. On this occasion, he also vowed to teach a lesson to both BJP and Congress and ensure that RLP becomes a big party in Rajasthan. Beniwal's reaction came in the wake of RLP's inability to bag the Pradhan's post in the 31-member Khinwsar Panchayat Samiti despite winning 15 seats. An Independent candidate was elected to the post after both Congress and BJP voted for him.

Protests against farm laws

From what started as a scheduled protest in the national capital on November 26 and 27, thousands of farmers are still protesting at the borders of Delhi. While the Centre appealed to them to shift to the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, only a section of farmers heeded this call. Apart from the five rounds of meetings which took place between Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar and the farmers' leaders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also met them on one occasion.

However, the talks came to a standstill after the farmers refused to accept the written proposal sent by the Centre pertaining to the amendments in the farm laws. While the farmers' unions have hardened their stance on the repeal of the laws, the Union government has made it clear that it is not ready to do so. At the same time, it has expressed the willingness to continue the talks whenever the farmers' unions are ready for a discussion.

