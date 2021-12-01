BJP's Amit Malviya Slams Congress Over Mamata-Pawar Meet; 'shamelessly Continuing In MVA'

After TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and NCP leader Sharad Pawar held a press conference in Mumbai and hinted at a formation of a third front against the NDA, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya took a dig at the Congress and said that after such humiliation, no self-respecting political party would have continued in an alliance, but expect for Congress who shamelessly continues in the MVA.

Mamata Banerjee, after meeting Sharad Pawar, member of the UPA and MVA, threw Congress under the bus, declared UPA dead.



After such humiliation, no self respecting political party would have continued in an alliance, but expect Congress to shamelessly continue in the MVA... — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 1, 2021

Stating that there is no UPA (United Progressive Alliance) left, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, said: “What’s UPA? There’s no UPA now”.

Reacting to Mamata's 'no UPA' remarks, Congress Secretary KC Venugopal said that defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) without the grand old party is merely a dream.

He told ANI, “Everybody knows the reality of Indian politics. Thinking that without Congress anybody can defeat BJP is merely a dream.”

Mamata meets Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

During her three-day visit to Mumbai, Mamata Banerjee met NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday and discussed the strategy for all Opposition parties to take on the BJP unitedly in the next elections.

As Mamata Banerjee is making her way for a national role, she finds a need for an alternative to fighting the ongoing political fascism. While NCP supremo Sharad Pawar is also thinking on the same lines and strongly believes that an alternative leadership is necessary.

Sharad Pawar said, “Our thinking is not for today, but for election. This has to be established and with that intention, she has visited and had a very positive discussion with all of us".

Clarifying the 'alternative leadership' remark, he added that any party that is against BJP be it Congress or any other is welcome to join them.

Further explaining the same, Pawar said Mamata Banerjee is with a thought that people or parties that share the same ideology as them must come together at the national level and must take on the BJP unitedly in the next polls.

The NCP chief said, “We agreed upon the need to strengthen the collective efforts and commitment towards safeguarding democratic values and ensuring the betterment of the people".

Earlier on the day, TMC Chief met Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who welcomed her to the state.

(Image: ANI/@AMITMALVIYA/TWITTER)