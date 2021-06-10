BJP's Amit Malviya Slams Mamata Banerjee Over 'politics' On COVID-19 Vaccine Procurement

Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks over COVID-19 vaccine procurement, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) IT Cell head, Amit Malviya on Thursday slammed WB CM over her 'vaccine politics'. Earlier in February, CM Banerjee had requested Centre to allow states to purchase vaccines directly with state funds which was agreed by the Central Government in April. While in June, Mamata Banerjee asked the Centre to procure and make vaccines for COVID-19 available free of cost to all the States which was again permitted by the Central Government on June 7.

On Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee criticized the Central Government for distributing vaccines to private hospitals while Malviya alleged Banerjee of again questioning Centre's procurement decision.

WB CM and her vaccine politics:



Feb - Demands freedom for States to procure and administer.

Repeats demand in Apr.

Center agrees. Mamata fails.

On 02Jun, wants Center to procure for all.

On 07Jun, Center announces roadmap.

Why should only Center procure, asks Mamata on 09Jun? 😂 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 10, 2021

Centre VS Mamata over COVID-19 vaccine

In February, CM Mamata Banerjee had written a letter to PM Modi requesting the Centre’s permission to “purchase vaccination doses directly with state funds and launch a massive free vaccination campaign in the state covering the entire population”. Later in April, the Central Government had announced changes in India's vaccination policy allowing state and private sectors to directly procure COVID-19 vaccines.

After the announcement from the Centre, on June 2 the Chief Minister demanded Central government to procure vaccines and make it available for free. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and announced free vaccines for all eligible citizens from 21st June. PM Modi also asserted that Centre will procure 75 per cent of vaccines and give them to states, while the private sector will procure the rest 25 per cent.

On Wednesday, Banerjee again attacked PM Modi while questioning why Centre has decided to buy 75 per cent of jabs from manufacturers while private sectors are allowed to procure 25%.

The BJP IT Cell head earlier today targeted West Bengal and Delhi alleging states of not providing data on orphaned children (lost one or both parent) during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Delhi and West Bengal are the only two States, which haven’t provided data of children orphaned (lost one or both parent) during Covid-19 pandemic. The matter has been raised in the Supreme Court with NCPCR following up.



Shouldn’t CM Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee be accountable? — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 10, 2021

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has further attacked the Prime Minister alleging he is taking credit for free vaccine announcement while he had earlier announced the same but implemented now.