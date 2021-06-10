Last Updated:

BJP's Amit Malviya Slams Mamata Banerjee Over 'politics' On COVID-19 Vaccine Procurement

BJP IT Cell head, Amit Malviya's attack came after Mamata Banerjee's remarks against Centre over procurement of COVID-19 vaccines.

Bhavyata Kagrana
Amit Malviya, Mamata Banerjee, COVID-19 vaccine

Image: ANI/PTI/Pixabay


Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks over COVID-19 vaccine procurement, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) IT Cell head, Amit Malviya on Thursday slammed WB CM over her 'vaccine politics'. Earlier in February, CM Banerjee had requested Centre to allow states to purchase vaccines directly with state funds which was agreed by the Central Government in April. While in June, Mamata Banerjee asked the Centre to procure and make vaccines for COVID-19 available free of cost to all the States which was again permitted by the Central Government on June 7. 

On Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee criticized the Central Government for distributing vaccines to private hospitals while Malviya alleged Banerjee of again questioning Centre's procurement decision. 

Centre VS Mamata over COVID-19 vaccine

In February, CM Mamata Banerjee had written a letter to PM Modi requesting the Centre’s permission to “purchase vaccination doses directly with state funds and launch a massive free vaccination campaign in the state covering the entire population”. Later in April, the Central Government had announced changes in India's vaccination policy allowing state and private sectors to directly procure COVID-19 vaccines. 

After the announcement from the Centre, on June 2 the Chief Minister demanded Central government to procure vaccines and make it available for free. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and announced free vaccines for all eligible citizens from 21st June. PM Modi also asserted that Centre will procure 75 per cent of vaccines and give them to states, while the private sector will procure the rest 25 per cent. 

On Wednesday, Banerjee again attacked PM Modi while questioning why Centre has decided to buy 75 per cent of jabs from manufacturers while private sectors are allowed to procure 25%. 

The BJP IT Cell head earlier today targeted West Bengal and Delhi alleging states of not providing data on orphaned children (lost one or both parent) during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has further attacked the Prime Minister alleging he is taking credit for free vaccine announcement while he had earlier announced the same but implemented now. 

 

