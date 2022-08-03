BJP's Aparna Yadav Backs Shivpal Yadav Against SP's Claims Of Atrocities In Uttar Pradesh

A day after Shivpal Singh Yadav of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party raised questions on a letter by Samajwadi Party (SP) Secretary General Ram Gopal Yadav regarding alleged cases of extortion and suppression going on in Uttar Pradesh, Aparna Yadav of the BJP, who is the Daughter-in law of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, has come out in support of Yadav.

On August 2, Shivpal Singh had taken to his Twitter account to show the letter from Ram Gopal Yadav to the CM of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath. He said, "Why this fight for justice is incomplete? Why is there no mention of Azam Khan sir, Nahid Hasan, Shahzil Islam and other activists?"

न्याय की यह लड़ाई अधूरी क्यों हैं?

आजम खान साहब, नाहिद हसन, शहजिल इस्लाम.....और अन्य कार्यकर्ताओं के लिए क्यों नहीं ? pic.twitter.com/Iy0MVRWCJO — Shivpal Singh Yadav (@shivpalsinghyad) August 2, 2022

Shivpal Singh Yadav mentioned, ''Azam Khan sir, Nahid Hasan, Shahzil Islam in particular to showcase the double-standards of the SP, as the three names are of SP leaders who have been jailed or are still in jail for a number of crimes. SP leaders are doing such crimes but the SP general secretary is complaining to the CM.''

Supporting the statement made by Shivpal Yadav on Twitter, Aparna Yadav said, "Chacha Ji (Uncle) has made his point and has also put forward his letter and many people agree with the things that he has said."

Aparna slammed Ram Gopal Yadav's narrative

Aparna Yadav also attacked SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, claiming that under the administration of CM Yogi Adityanath, everyone is subject to the same laws and that no class or religious group is being blackmailed in the state.

She further pointed out that the BJP's ideology's no-discrimination policy is in itself demonstrated by the party's selection of a tribal woman as a presidential candidate.

"Ram Gopal Ji has said that the backward class and minorities are suppressed, they should see that if a tribal woman has become the president today, which is not seen in other countries, it is a big thing that Droupadi Murmu Ji has become nation's President, this is a big thing and there is no case of extortion, no injustice is being done," she added.

Earlier, the Samajwadi Party (SP) tweeted that Yogi Adityanath met with the party's general secretary and received a letter on alleged extortion, cases of suppression, and fake cases against the "backwards and Muslims" in the state.

आज समाजवादी पार्टी के प्रमुख राष्ट्रीय महासचिव प्रोफेसर रामगोपाल यादव जी ने मुख्यमंत्री श्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी से लखनऊ में मुलाक़ात की।



प्रदेशभर में पिछड़ों और मुसलमानों पर एकतरफा फ़र्ज़ी मुकदमें दर्ज कर उनके उत्पीड़न के संदर्भ में की बात।



फ़र्ज़ी मुकदमों को वापस ले सरकार। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) August 1, 2022

