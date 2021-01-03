BJP's Babul Supriyo Takes A Dig At CM Mamata, Says 'Alipur Jail Will Soon Be TMC Office'

BJP leader Babul Supriyo, in an attack on Trinamool Congress in the poll-bound West Bengal, said that in 2021 Alipur jail will be Mamata's party office. While campaigning for the saffron party in Mahishadal, Supriyo said that a storm is approaching that will blow away the ruling party in the state. He urged leaders who had joined the BJP from Trinamool Congress to work hard together as a family. Pointing out that Mamata Banerjee's government has painted major parts of the state with Blue and White colour - that represents her party colours - Supriyo said, "Alipur jail is also painted blue and white. It is good as everyone from TMC will be inside in 2021, it can be their party office."

"TMC is a bad company. A storm is approaching that will blow TMC completely. I urge all who joined us from TMC to work hard together as a family," he added.

READ | 'No Reflection On Defection': Mamata's TMC Downplays Soumendu Adhikari & Others' Exit

Posted by: BJP Asansol Official



আজ তমলুকে মাননীয় কেন্দ্রীয় মন্ত্রী বাবুল দার জ্বালাময়ী ভাষণ ও শুভেন্দু দার সেই পুরনো মেজাজ দেখে তৃণমূলকে বলতে ইচ্ছা করছে যে, পারলে তৃণমূলীরা এবার সামলা দখল করতে বাংলার আসন আসছি আমরা।#TMCHataoBanglaBachao pic.twitter.com/ORgizNtMLt — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) January 2, 2021

TMC vs BJP

While the BJP has chalked out a massive plan for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls which includes Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the state every month till the elections, Trinamool has already begun its outreach programme highlighting the welfare schemes of the Mamata Banerjee government. The TMC has also roped in former JDU VP and polls strategist Prashant Kishor for Mamata's re-election while the BJP's campaign is being headed by senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, under the leadership of BJP chief JP Nadda. VIolence has already started in the state ahead of polls, with alleged TMC goons even attacking Nadda while he was on a two-day visit to the state. Earlier, Dilip Ghosh had also asked his BJP cadre to arm themselves with sticks and give it back to the Trinamool cadre if it comes to it.

READ | Suvendu Adhikari's Brother Soumendu Moves HC Against Bengal Govt

West Bengal assembly elections

West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Recently TMC trumped BJP in all 3 bypolls but the BJP is using its booth-level strategy, has placed its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections.

READ | On Trinamool Foundation Day, Suvendu Adhikari's Brother & '5000 Party Workers' Join BJP

READ | Suvendu Adhikari slams Prashant Kishor's I-PAC, CM Mamata & nephew sidelining TMC netas