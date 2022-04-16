Last Updated:

BJP's Bagga Files Plaint Against Bhagwant Mann For Visiting Gurudwara In 'drunken State'

After SGPC alleged that Bhagwant Mann entered a Gurudwara in Punjab drunk, a complaint was filed against the Chief Minister of the state on Saturday.

BJP

After the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) alleged that Bhagwant Mann entered a Gurudwara in Punjab drunk, a complaint was filed against the Punjab Chief Minister of the state on Saturday. The complaint was filed by Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga against  Bhagwant Mann for visiting the Gurudwara Damdama Sahib in a 'drunken state'. 

Sharing a snapshot of the complaint filed with Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar Police on microblogging site Twitter, the BJP leader, wrote, "I request @DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd to take action on my complaint." 

Opposition slams Bhagwant Mann

Another BJP leader, Priti Gandhi, also took to her social media handle to slam Mann for entering the Sanctum sanctorum of the Gurudwara in an inebriated state, on the occasion of Baisakhi celebrated across India on April 14. "Amidst a serious drug problem in Punjab, CM of the State going to a Gurudwara drunk, is so disheartening. Shame!" Gandhi wrote.  

Congress leader Gaurav Pandhi also took the case of Mann, highlighting that there was another attempt of sacrilege in Punjab, and this time it was by the Chief Minister himself. Pandhi wrote, " Bhagwant Mann publicly swore on his mother that he will never consume any intoxicant again. Shameful! Punjab was warned but fell prey to the lies sold by AAP.

In 2019, AAP MP Bhagwant Mann, with his mother Harpal Kaur on his side, pledged to quit drinking alcohol to avoid any embarrassment to the party. "I have taken a solemn vow to say 'no' to booze for good in my mother's presence. Today onwards, I pledge to devote my precious time for the good of the people of Punjab, "Bhagwant Mann had said.  Both Mann and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had used his 2019 pledge in the campaign for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, which the party won, bagging 91 of the 117 seats. 

