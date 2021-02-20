BJP'S Big Kerala Push: UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Visit Poll-bound State On Feb 21

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Kerala to flag off the BJP's Vijaya Yatra at Kasargode on Sunday. Kerala BJP chief K Surendran will most likely lead the Vijay yatra.

As part of Vijaya Yatra, BJP has planned 14 rallies and over 80 meetings with members of the party. The rally will conclude on March 7 at the southern tip of the state at the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram. "Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the final rally at Thiruvananthapuram," said BJP state secretary George Kurien to the media.

Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways, V K Singh will take part in the rally at Kannur, considered as CPI-M citadel on February 22. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will participate in the rally in Kozhikode on February 24. BJP National spokesperson Shahnawas Hussein will take part in a rally in Malappuram district which has a Muslim majority.

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar will inspire cadres in the Palakkad district at the rally on February 26. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi will campaign for the party in Thrissur. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will engage in the rally scheduled at Ernakulam on February 28.

HM Amit Shah likely to inaugurate overall Vijay Yatra in March

Home Minister Amit Shah will take part and inaugurate the culmination of the Vijaya Yatra in the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram on March 7. For the hilly district of Wayanad, the rally is being organized on February 23 at Kuttiyadi while to cover Idukki, Vijaya yatra will pass through Perumbavur and Muvatupuzha in Ernakulam that borders it. The state general secretaries of the part M T Ramesh, George Kurien, C Krishnakumar, P Sudheer, Yuva Morcha state president Praful Krishna, Mahila Morcha State president Niveditha Subrahmanian will also be part of all the rallies. MT Ramesh will be overseeing and managing the 14 rallies.

