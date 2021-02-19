Despite India-China Hostility, CPIM Lauds Chinese Leader & CPC, BJP Calls Out 'hypocrisy'

Lashing out at the Left-leaning parties in India, the BJP on Friday urged the people of West Bengal to reject the "outdated communist ideology". Taking to Twitter, BJP remarked that the Left Front bats for China and does not empathise with Indian Security Forces or the Citizens of the country. This comes after the Puducherry unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) put out a post on the death anniversary of a Chinese communist leader.

The CPI(M) was categoric in its praises to the Communist Party of China (CPC) while observing the death anniversary of the CPC leader. While praising Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping who led China from 1978 to 1989 without holding any official office, the Left party said, "CPC led China socialism with Chinese characteristics, be guided with Marxism-Leninism, Mao Thought and his Theory."

Dear West Bengal and Kerala,



Left Front’s priorities are crystal clear - bat for China.



Reject the outdated Communist ideology, Communist hypocrisy and Communist tyranny.



https://t.co/gi6AyuRcLW — BJP (@BJP4India) February 19, 2021

BJP's attack on TMC comes in the light of territorial aggression exercised by China last year at Galwan valley in Ladakh. 20 of the Indian Army Jawans were martyred during a faceoff with the Chinese Army while defending the territorial integrity of the country. The Chinese had also shown aggression in Doklam too in 2017, which lies at the trijunction between China, Bhutan and India's Sikkim.

After the violent faceoff in Galwan in June 2020, the CPI(M) had demanded the Indian Government to "come out with an authoritative statement as to what actually happened". However, while issuing its statement, the CPI(M) fell short of criticizing the hostile Chinese which indulged in a conflict with India.

35 years of Left rule in Bengal

BJP's request to the citizens of Bengal to reject the Left Front seemingly comes from the fact that the Left Front has ruled the state of West Bengal Bengal for 35 long years from 1977 to 2011. Out of the seven consecutive terms of the Left Front, five were with Jyoti Basu as the chief minister while the remaining two under Buddhadev Bhattacharya. After which, TMC led by Mamata Banerjee led the state for two terms.

Assembly elections are due in West Bengal in April-May 2021. BJP has claimed that the state of affairs in West Bengal have been in a dire situation with the rise in violence and deteriorating law and order, during the current TMC rule while also claiming that the situation was no better during the Left rule.

The ruling TMC is left to fend for itself by fighting alone, as the Left Front has joined hands with Congress to contest the assembly polls. The BJP has made major inroads in the State in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The saffron party now aims to secure 200+ seats in the upcoming polls where Mamata Banerjee holds government with 222 seats.

