'BJP's Conspiracy Will Fail, We'll Pass The Floor Test,' Says Congress Leader Harish Rawat

While speaking on the current political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat exuded confidence in the Congress-led government in the state assuring that the party would pass the floor test.

"We are always ready, BJP is the one running away with MLAs. They say they are supporting us, then they forcibly hold them back in Bengaluru. They don't even come in person to give their resignation. This is a conspiracy that BJP is doing," said Rawat who had reached the Jaipur airport.

The Congress, in a bid to save the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, has huddled around 70 of its MLAs in Jaipur to save them from being poached by the BJP.

"The BJP will fail in their conspiracy, we will pass the floor test and our government will run for a full five years. Organizing the floor test is the job of the Speaker of the house, it's not the job of any political party," he added.

BJP seeks floor test in MP assembly

The BJP in Madhya Pradesh will seek a floor test on March 16 in the wake of 22 Congress MLAs resigning the state, a senior BJP leader said on Thursday. The 14-month-old Kamal Nath-led government has been facing a deep crisis following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs after former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party on Tuesday.

"Since the government is in minority, we are going to request the governor and the Assembly Speaker for a floor test on March 16 when the state budget session begins," BJP's Narottam Mishra said.

MP Assembly's current scenario

With the current halfway mark at 114 in the 228-MLA assembly, the BJP currently holds 107 MLAs of its own. The Congress which held 114 MLAs - has now been reduced to 92 MLAs. The resignation of 22 MLAs, has also brought down the halfway mark to 103. 4 more MLAs are poised to resign, as per sources. The Speaker is yet to accept any of these resignations.

