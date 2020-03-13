Kamal Nath Calls Current Crisis "coronavirus In Politics", Ducks Question On Floor Test

Speaking to media on Friday, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath spoke on the current political crisis in Madhya Pradesh. He said that there will be various discussion in the upcoming assembly session, however, adding that it is only possible if the MLAs are left on their own. Targeting the BJP for its demand of floor test, Kamal Nath said that the demand is only legitimate if 22 MLAs are brought out in front of media. Taking a jibe on the political crisis unfolding in his state he called it a "coronavirus in politics."

He said: "We will discuss on governor's speech, on Budget, but it is only possible when the MLAs come to the assembly and have their own independence. You have held 22 MLAs hostage and then you say we want floor test. Today if they want it, they should bring 22 MLAs in front of media. I don't know who is coming back who is going. Coronavirus is in politics here."

The BJP in Madhya Pradesh will seek a floor test on March 16 in the wake of 22 Congress MLAs resigning the state, a senior BJP leader said on Thursday. The 14-month-old Kamal Nath-led government has been facing a deep crisis following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs after former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party on Tuesday. "Since the government is in minority, we are going to request the governor and the Assembly Speaker for a floor test on March 16 when the state budget session begins," BJP's Narottam Mishra said.

MP Assembly's current scenario

With the current halfway mark at 114 in the 228-MLA assembly, BJP currently holds 107 MLAs of its own. Congress which held 114 MLAs - has now been reduced to 92 MLAs. The resignation of 22 MLAs, has also brought down the halfway mark to 103. 4 more MLAs are poised to resign, as per sources. The Speaker is yet to accept any of these resignations.

Scindia joins BJP

A day after quitting the grand-old party, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday joined the BJP, in presence of party's national president JP Nadda. As Scindia joined the saffron party, after serving the Congress for 18 years, he extended his regards to BJP president Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He also attacked the Congress party for not serving the people. While inducting him, Nadda recalled the contribution of Rajmata Scindia in the formation of Jan Sangh.

