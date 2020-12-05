BJP's Dilip Ghosh Abuses Mamata; Alleges 'TMC Conspiring To Turn Bengal Into Bangladesh'

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh launched a scathing attack on CM Mamata Banerjee & TMC, warning them to not 'cross the limits' and threatened to 'end TMC's dadagiri' in the state by becoming a 'goonda' himself. The war-of-words between Mamata Banerjee and BJP's Dilip Gosh took an ugly turn on Friday after the BJP leader claimed of an alleged conspiracy by the West Bengal CM to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh and hit out at the TMC supremo for refusing to chant 'Jai Shree Ram'. While addressing a "Cha Chakra" (Chat over a cup of tea) on the south-west fringes of the city bordering South 24 Parganas district, Ghosh reportedly claimed that those who did not chant 'Jai Shree Ram' would be dragged to the BJP and will be forced to do so.

Dilip Ghosh attacks Mamata Banerjee

"TMC leaders have problems with slogans of Jai Shri Ram. They are more comfortable with slogans like 'Joy Bangla'. This is a conspiracy by the TMC to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh. The TMC has opposed CAA with this very intention so that persecuted religious minorities...refugees can't get Indian citizenship. We will never allow West Bengal to turn into Bangladesh," Dilip Ghosh asserted.

"There's still time to mend your (TMC) ways, or else you people will be beaten up in the middle of the road. I will skin them. Go, tell the local TMC leader I will strip him naked in the middle of a road and nobody will save him. Yes, but I am not a coward. If my party workers are beaten up, I will beat those who have beaten them up, too", Ghosh added.

'He should be boycotted': TMC

Reacting to Dilip Ghosh's comments, TMC MP Saugata Roy said the BJP leader was taking the political discourse to a "new low" every day. "We don't like to make a comment on nasty and filthy remarks made by the BJP state president. He is taking the level of state politics to a new low every day. He should be boycotted both by the media and the political class," he said.

Chaos in TMC ahead of polls

Many leaders in TMC has expressed their displeasure over the growing clout of Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee. They are also miffed because of Prashant Kishor, poll strategist whom Mamata Banerjee hired to script her re-election. BJP which has made major inroads in West Bengal during the Lok Sabha polls by winning 18 seats as compared to TMC's 22, is looking forward to give a tough fight and eventually win the elections by dislodging Mamata's 10 years rule. Moreover, heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari has quit TMC, and MLA Mihir Goswami has already joined BJP.

