Farmers' Stir: TMC To Organize Protests In Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee To Join On Dec 10

Coming out in support of the agitating farmers', the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday announced that it would conduct a sit-in demonstration in Kolkata from December 8-10. TMC Supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also join the sit-in protests at Kolkata Gandhi statue on the final day.

This comes after party leader Derek O'Brien revealed that the CM had dialled various farmers' groups protesting at Delhi's Singhu border and had assured TMC's support to them.

"The CM spoke to the farmers. Four telephone calls to different groups from Haryana and Punjab, they shared their demands and they were clear that they wanted the farm bills repealed," O'Brien told PTI.

Farmers Protests

Nine days into the farmers' protests, the farm unions have once again reiterated the demand of repealing the laws ahead of the fifth round of meeting which is scheduled for Saturday. While addressing the press conference, unions reiterated that little headway has been made into the discussion with Centre, adding that the Unions will not cede and will continue to hold protests. The Unions have also called for farmers from across the country to join the protests in their respective states adding that protest sites have been formed in various states.

On December 3, the fourth round of talks between the Centre and the farmers' unions concluded without any significant progress. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar announced that they would meet again at 2 pm on December 5. Besides him, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and MoS Commerce Som Parkash represented the Centre in the deliberations.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

