BJP's Dilip Ghosh Repeats ‘Cow Milk Contains Gold'; TMC Counters 'bring Them For Research'

Raking up his 2019 controversy, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said on Friday that packaged milk is not original, and those who drink it will not understand the "value of gold" in Indian cow milk. While addressing a party program in Kolkata, Ghosh lamented that no one drinks real cow milk these days.

"Nowadays people are buying packet milk. They don’t go for pure cow’s milk. When I had said that there are traces of gold in cow's milk, several people criticised me. But those who never consumed real milk, how will understand the value of gold in it?” he said

Reacting to the BJP leader's statement, TMC MP, Sukhendu Shekhar Roy, said, “I never heard about the presence of gold in cow milk but the presence of gold in Dilip Ghosh’s brain may be possible.” He asked Ghosh to bring cows that produce milk with traces of gold.

"He makes a lot of comments. No one takes him seriously. But if he can give us a cow that produces milk with gold, we will send it for research purposes. And if he is unable to bring in such a cow, he should stop making such statements," senior TMC Minister Firhad Hakim said.

‘Desi milk contains gold'

This is not the first time when Dilip Ghosh has made bizarre remarks on cow milk. In 2019, the BJP MP had courted controversy by claiming that Indian cow milk contains traces of gold, which is why its color is yellow.

Asserting that his statement was backed by conclusions of research held in foreign countries, Ghosh asked the trolls to prove him wrong by producing counter studies.

Ghosh had also attacked a section of India’s ‘educative society’ for eating beef on roadside stalls and feeling proud of cleaning the excrement of ‘foreign’ breed pet dogs at home.

“There are people who belong to the educative society who eat beef on the roadside. Why only cow? They can have dog meat too. Eat other animals too. It is good for health. But please eat at your home. The cow is our mother and we view cow killing as anti-social,” said Ghosh

