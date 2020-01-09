'A Chance...': BJP's Fadnavis Sets Raj Thackeray's MNS An 'inclusiveness' Condition

About the possibility of BJP and Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) teaming up in the future, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis has said that MNS needs to have a comprehensive and inclusive approach, adding that there is no discussion of an alliance due to the difference in thought process of the two parties - though in doing so, he has opened doors for this possibility.

Fadnavis has asserted that BJP is a national party with an inclusive and comprehensive approach as compared to MNS which is yet to have an approach as inclusive as BJP. "At present, there is no discussion of any BJP and MNS coming together".

No alliance under present circumstances

Drawing a comparison between the two parties, Fadnavis said in the press conference, "The thought process of MNS is not as comprehensive as ours. We are a national party, we have an inclusive approach. All sections of society, castes, all language speaking people are associated with us. Which is why our thought process doesn't match with theirs".

Speaking of the possibility of the two parties coming together in the future, the BJP leader said, "If MNS changes the thought process and working methods, makes it more comprehensive, then there can be a chance of the two parties coming together."

Speculation about BJP-MNS tie-up

In a party meeting held in Pune recently, the MNS supremo was very critical of Shiv Sena's distancing itself from Hindutva, according to sources. Meanwhile, the BJP too has repeatedly slammed the Sena for compromising with its ideology for the sake of power. In another development, BJP workers in Palghar put up a banner featuring Raj Thackeray, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Fadnavis in the run-up to the District Council election.

Sources reveal that BJP MLA Ashish Shelar also met Raj Thackeray recently. Moreover, senior MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar confirmed that his party could potentially ally with the BJP to take on the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. The speculation of the party veering towards Hindutva gained momentum as MNS has reportedly discarded its current flag- which has three colors- saffron, green and blue. The new saffron flag with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s seal on it is expected to be unveiled very soon.

