'BJP's Formula To Win West Bengal Polls Is Inducting TMC Traitors,' Says Mamata Banerjee

Ahead of the highly-anticipated West Bengal polls, TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the BJP stating that their 'formula' to win the elections was inducting Trinamool 'traitors'. Addressing a public meeting at Gitanjali Stadium, the Chief Minister said, "BJP is using a formula to win Bengal elections by taking some traitors from TMC. Those who are going to BJP should remember that they (BJP) are rioters. Those who are going there, are doing it to keep their property and themselves safe as they have made a lot of money.

'Alternative of TMC is only TMC': Mamata

Alleging that the saffron party wanted 'riots' while the TMC wanted 'peace', Mamata Banerjee said, "The alternative of TMC is only TMC. They (BJP) wants riots, we (TMC) want peace. Beware of BJP. So the slogan is we do not want BJP, we do not want riots, we do not want corruption and we do not want the country to be broken."

"During the lockdown, many migrants workers died. They (Central Government) did not provide train fare. But they spent a lot of money to take some thieves to Delhi on a special flight," she added.

Moreover, once again asserting her stance over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Mamata Banerjee stated that she will 'not allow' CAA to be implemented in Bengal, "They (Centre) have not taken back the CAA. I am saying withdraw it. We will not allow CAA in Bengal," she said.

Read: Amit Shah Calls For Key BJP Meet To Discuss Strategy For Upcoming West Bengal Elections

Read: RJD To Join Hands With TMC To Contest West Bengal Assembly Elections Together?

Political exodus triggers TMC

In the run-up to the polls, the Trinamool Congress has witnessed a massive political exodus with several of its key leaders and heavyweights jumping ship to the BJP.

In the latest, 5 former leaders joined the BJP in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi on January 31. Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti, and Rudranil Ghosh who recently left Trinamool, accompanied by BJP leaders Kailash Vijayawargiya and Dilip Ghosh, took a plane to Delhi to get formally inducted after Shah postponed his 2-day visit to West Bengal. After their entry, TMC-turned-BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who was one of the first to incite a rebel within the party, said that by February 28, 'no one will be left in TMC'.

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls in April-May 2021.

Read: PIL Filed In HC Seeks Suspension Of BJP's Parivartan Yatras In Poll-bound WB Due To COVID

Read: Congress WB LoP Asks Sonia Gandhi To Ally With Cleric's Party; Worried About Minority Vote

(With Agency Inputs)