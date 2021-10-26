On Monday, BJP MP KJ Alphons said that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) is finished and they are completely confused over its alliance with the grand old party in Kerala. This statement comes after Chief Minister and politburo member of CPM Pinarayi Vijayan stated that Congress cannot lead the Opposition in the fight against the BJP. He further added that the CPM does not consider Congress as a formidable alliance in the state while on the other hand, CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury believes that there is "no alternative" for an alliance.

'CPM is finished': KJ Alphons, BJP MP

"CPM is finished and they are completely confused. The CPM General Secretary wants an alliance with Congress because he says there is no alternative while they are fighting with each other in Kerala. CPM, which is very powerful in the state, says that they cannot have an alliance with Congress otherwise they will be finished in Kerala. On the other hand, Sitaram Yechury says that they cannot survive without Congress," BJP MP told ANI

Questioning the party's motive Alphons highlighted that CPM is joining hands with Congress in West Bengal while they are fighting in Kerala.

"What is the party up to? They don't have any idealogical difference with Congress because they have been allying with Congress in West Bengal, while they show that they are putting up a fight in Kerala. What are they? Are they fighting with each other or are they with each other?" asked Alphons.

Calling it a "political marriage of convenience" Alphons said that CPM is finished and the party has no clue ideologically and practically where to head forward.

'Alternative to BJP will be decided by people': Sitaram Yechury

After the three-day Central Committee meeting, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury on Monday said an alternative to the BJP will emerge from people's mandate and not by anyone's decisions. He also stated that matter of any association with the Congress was not discussed at the meet but pointed out that during polls multiple fronts are formed which in the past had crystallised with an anti-BJP focus.

CPI(M) questions Cong's moral credibility in leading Oppn charge against BJP

On October 23, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Congress cannot lead the Opposition in the fight against the ruling BJP during the second day of the CPI-M's Central Committee meeting in Delhi. The Kerala leadership of the Left party questioned the "moral credibility" of the Congress in leading such a charge against the saffron party, with some leaders even raising the issue of its "soft Hindutva" stand.

The leaders also pointed out that the focus should be on tie-ups with regional parties that have proved to be more formidable opponents of the BJP in the states. While some of the leaders contended that no opposition unity can be successful without the Congress, the Kerala leaders said the grand old party should not be seen as an alternative to the BJP.

(With ANI/PTI Inputs)