BJP's Malviya Slams CM Mamata Banerjee; Makes Scathing Claims On State Of Education In WB

Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual addresses at the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University in Shantiniketan, West Bengal, National in-charge of BJP's Information & Technology department Amit Malviya hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the current situation of education in the state. Taking to Twitter, Amit Malviya said that 90 per cent elementary schools in the state do not have a table-desk, 30 per cent don't have sufficient classrooms, 10 per cent have no electricity connection.

As the PM addresses centenary celebrations at #VisvaBharati, a quick look at the state of education in WB.



90% elementary schools in the state do not have table-desk, 30% don't have sufficient classrooms, 10% have no electricity connection and there are just 13 colleges / lakh. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 24, 2020

READ | Kapil Mishra Calls Delhi Bharat Bandh 'flop'; Amit Malviya Calls Farm Acts 'gamechangers'

BJP's Amit Malviya slams CM Mamata Banerjee

State of higher education is no better. Even a top institution like Jadavpur is failing to attract students. 40% of its engineering seats are lying vacant even after multiple rounds of counselling because of poor prospects.



Pishi is playing havoc with future of our children. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 24, 2020

Highlighting that there are only 13 colleges per lakh students in West Bengal, he said, Mamata Banerjee is playing "havoc with future of our children". Asserting that the state of higher education is no better in West Bengal, Amit Malviya said that even a top institution like Jadavpur University is failing to attract students. He said, "40 per cent seats of Jadavpur University are lying vacant even after multiple rounds of counselling because of poor prospects."

READ | BJP's Amit Malviya Takes A Dig At Kejriwal's Plan Of Contesting 2022 UP Assembly Polls

READ | Twitter Flags BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya's Tweet Against Rahul As 'Manipulated Media'

West Bengal polls

The West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Recently TMC trumped BJP in all 3 bypolls but the BJP is using its booth-level strategy, has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections. PM Modi's address at Visva-Bharati is likely to entail the Prime Minister's official entry into the poll fray, in a state that the BJP regards as its final frontier and against a tremendously strong and popular regional power in Mamata Banerjee.

READ | Rahul Gandhi Alleges Police Brutality On Farmers; BJP Shares ‘propaganda Vs Reality’ Video