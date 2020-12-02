Twitter Flags BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya's Tweet Against Rahul As 'Manipulated Media'

In a new development and something which is relatively unseen in India, social media giant Twitter has flagged a tweet by BJP IT Cell Amit Malviya posted by him on November 28. Malviya's quote retweet in response to a post by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been labelled as 'Manipulated media'.

On November 28, Rahul Gandhi shared an image captured by PTI photographer Choudhary Ravi showing a security personnel raising a baton to hit a farmer at the Singhu border, amid the ongoing farmers’ protest against the contentious farm laws.

"It is a very sad photo. Our slogan was 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' but today PM Modi's arrogance made the jawan stand against the farmer," the Congress leader wrote.

बड़ी ही दुखद फ़ोटो है। हमारा नारा तो ‘जय जवान जय किसान’ का था लेकिन आज PM मोदी के अहंकार ने जवान को किसान के ख़िलाफ़ खड़ा कर दिया।



यह बहुत ख़तरनाक है। pic.twitter.com/1pArTEECsU — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 28, 2020

Replying to Rahul Gandhi, Malviya uploaded a 'Propaganda vs Reality' video claiming the police "did not even touch the farmer." "Rahul Gandhi must be the most discredited opposition leader India has seen in a long time," Malviya wrote.

Rahul Gandhi must be the most discredited opposition leader India has seen in a long long time. https://t.co/9wQeNE5xAP pic.twitter.com/b4HjXTHPSx — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 28, 2020

Some media reports claim that Malviya had allegedly posted a cropped video of the incident with another security personnel having hit the leg of the said protester moments earlier. Fact-checking website BOOM fact-checked Malviya's claim and also reached out to the old farmer who was allegedly hit in the video. According to the report, he has been identified as Sukhdev Singh and is currently at the Haryana-Delhi border. He was quoted in media reports as saying that he had sustained injuries on his forearm, back and calf muscle.

Following the US Presidential elections last month, Twitter had added numerous disclaimers and restricted Donald Trump's tweets wherein he had alleged electoral fraud. Meanwhile, Twitter has been a part of several controversies in India which includes the suspension of popular account True Indology and showing Jammu and Kashmir a part of China, for which it eventually apologised after being pulled up by the Indian government.

