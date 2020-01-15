BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi Criticises Delhi Govt's Delay Tactics In Hanging Nirbhaya Rapists

BJP member Meenakshi Lekhi has said that certain political parties politicise the issue of Nirbhaya verdict and that it is a shameful thing to do. She said that the petitions were an attempt at politicising the issue. "This is an attempt to provide some kind of benefit to the accused and the BJP strongly opposes the same. We pray that these people realise and give the accused an attempt to seek freedom," she said.

Delhi HC rejects plea

The Delhi High Court Wednesday declined to entertain Singh's plea against the death warrant issued by a trial court and gave him the liberty to challenge it in sessions court.

A bench of Justices Manmohan and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal said there was no error in the trial court's January 7 order issuing the death warrant against him. The Delhi government informed the High Court during the hearing that execution of the convicts will not take place on January 22 as a mercy plea has been filed by one of them - Mukesh Singh.

The four convicts - Mukesh (32) Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Gupta (25) - were to be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail. A Delhi court had issued their death warrants on January 7.

Delhi High Court, on Wednesday, rejected the mercy petition. Rejecting the plea, Justice Manmohan said, "The petition filed is a strategy to prolong the matter. The convicts purposely delayed the death sentence by not exhausting their legal remedies."

The High Court said that is found no flaw in the death warrants issued by the Additional Sessions Judge of Patiala House court for the hanging of the four rapists on January 22, 7 AM. The High Court's statement comes even as the state government led by Arvind Kejriwal said that the four rapists will not be held on January 22, citing the mercy petition by Mukesh Kumar, one of the accused.

