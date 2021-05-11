BJP's Nadda Tells Sonia Gandhi What Rahul Will Be Remembered For In India's COVID Battle

BJP National President JP Nadda on Tuesday held nothing back in saying that senior Congress leaders including Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will be remembered for duplicity and pettiness. In a scathing letter to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, Nadda made elaborate mentions of how the Congress party is weakening India's fight against the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

Referring to the 'duplicity' of Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Nadda said the Congress had opposed the imposition of lockdown at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, whereas the same Congress leaders later demanded lockdown to curb the surge of infections. Nadda also pointed out the massive election rallies conducted by Rahul Gandhi and causing a COVID-19 spike in Kerala and at the same time, pinning the blame of the virus surge on other parties' rallies elsewhere. Adding further, Nadda also exposed the duplicitous stance of Congress which called for following COVID-19 guidelines but also provoked farmers to carry out massive protests across the country despite the threat of COVID-19 looms large.

"In this fight against the pandemic, the conduct of topmost Congress leaders including former Congress President Shri Rahul Gandhi will be remembered for duplicity and pettiness. Your party, under your leadership, is doing no favours to itself by opposing lockdowns and then demanding the same, ignoring the Centre's advisories on the second wave of COVID and then saying they did not get any information, holding massive rallies in Kerala causing a spike in COVID cases while grandstanding about election rallies elsewhere, supporting protests but speaking of following COVID guidelines," an excerpt from Nadda's letter to Sonia Gandhi read.

Selective targeting on Central Vista Project

Highlighting how Congress including Rahul Gandhi is attacking the Central Vista project, the BJP National President reminded Sonia Gandhi that "the need for a new Parliament was raised as early as the UPA times". Former speaker Meira Kumar, who is a Congress leader, had underscored the need for a new Parliament, said Nadda in his letter. Nadda also brought Sonia Gandhi's attention towards the selective criticism of Congress on the Central Vista Project, while the Congress-led Chhattisgarh government has gone ahead with the construction of a new assembly complex.

Speaking of India's fight against COVID-19, Nadda highlighted that PM Narendra Modi is working closely with all CMs to defeat the novel coronavirus, he elaborated on the Centre's efforts towards augmenting medical capacities and ensuring adequate facilities to those suffering as he added, efforts are underway to ensure all parts are equipped with adequate medicines and other materials required to combat COVID-19.

India after witnessing an alarming surge of over 4 lakh cases per day for nearly a week, the daily spike has gradually come down to 3.29 lakh cases on Tuesday. The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections in India fell to 3.29 lakh after 14 days taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,29,92,517, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. After registering a steady rise for two months, the active cases have reduced to 37,15,221 comprising 16.16 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.75 percent.