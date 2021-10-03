BJP's Piyush Goyal Lashes Out At Congress, Says Party Lacks Agenda Of 'nation-building'

Union Minister Piyush Goyal lashed out at the Congress on Sunday and said that the party lacks agenda of nation-building, development, and growth. Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his continuous remarks against the BJP-led central government, Minister Goyal said that there is hardly any agenda of nation-building in the Congress as they are only making caustic comments.

Answering a question on Rahul Gandhi's recent accusations on the Union government lining the pockets of only a few people, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, in an interview with news agency ANI, said, "I think, other than making some caustic comments, there is hardly any agenda of nation-building, hardly an agent of development, growth and hardly any thoughts about how the country comes first before any politics."

Gandhi had accused the BJP government of talking about the last man standing but lining the pockets of only a few people. Calling these allegations a joke, Goyal said, "I think, it's almost become like a joke -- some of the comments and tweets that we keep receiving from certain individuals in India to the extent that their party doesn't take it seriously, to the extent that it has become a matter of ridicule within the party about what's happening."

Goyal added that Congress is destabilising their own governments almost by the day. Without taking any names, he said that the people of India are already disenchanted with the leadership and if this continues in the same way, people might also write them off soon.

BJP government has taken a series of steps in the last 7.5 years: Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also underlined the development works carried out by the PM Modi-led government over the last 7.5 years. He said that the government has reached out to the poorest of the poor, to the last man at the bottom of the pyramid, and supported every citizen of the country. He further listed the initiatives taken out by the Union government which includes the JAM trinity (Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile), healthcare programmes, cooking gas initiative, and the building of toilets.

Apart from this, Goyal also spoke on the ongoing political turmoil in Punjab in the light of recent resignations from members of the Punjab Congress Committee.

Recently, Piyush Goyal chaired a meeting of the UAE-India High-Level Joint Task Force and also inaugurated the Indian Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI/PTI)