The BJP has thrown its weight behind the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and slammed the Maharashtra government by alleging that it is trying to 'save the drug mafia' and defame the agency. BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Monday took to Twitter and claimed that the Maharashtra government is shielding the drug mafia so that extortions can continue in the state. Kadam has also claimed that the independent witness Prabhakar Sail, who levelled the charges against NCB officer Sameer Wankhede is backed by a 'great leader' from the Maharashtra government.

"Which great leader of Maharashtra government was behind the interview of Prabhakar in drugs case? In which hotel and on the behest of whom did this interview take place? Was the motive to save the drugs mafia? Or is this a conspiracy to defame NCB so that extortion remain continued?" questioned Kadam

Kadam has also questioned if Prabhakar Sail was lured into the conspiracy by the Maharashtra government. Moroever, he has also demanded that the CBI should check Prabhakar's locations and the people he came in contact with in the last 22 days. He remarked that it is useless to expect anything from Maharashtra government. In addition, he said that the political tussle will send a wrong message to all the officers working with the integrity of the country and lower their morale.

"It is useless to expect from those Maharashtra government leaders. For this reason. CBI should investigate it. Otherwise, this disgusting political game will send a wrong message to all the officers working with the integrity of the country and lower their morale," Kadam added

समर्थन करता आहेत ? त्या महाराष्ट्र सरकार कडून अपेक्षा करने निरर्थक आहे म्हणुनच CBI ने याची चौकशी करावी अन्यथा देशातील प्रमाणिकपणे काम करणाऱ्या अधिकाऱ्यां मध्ये चुकीचा संदेश जाईल त्यांचे मनोधैर्य खच्ची होईल चौकशी नंतर महाराष्ट्र सरकार चे नेते ह्या प्रकरणात एवढे रुची घेण्याचे — Ram Kadam - राम कदम (@ramkadam) October 25, 2021



"After the investigation, the reason behind the continuous interest of the leaders of the Maharashtra government in this matter and the truth behind Prabhakar's suspicious behaviour will come before the country. The leaders of the Maharashtra government should not forget that truth shall prevail," he added.

Allegations levelled against Sameer Wankhede

On Sunday, massive allegations were levelled against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede by an independent witness Prabhakar Sail in an affidavit. Sail alleged that NCB officials made him sign ten blank sheets of paper at the anti-drug agency's office. In addition, he also claimed that private detective KP Gosavi, the man who was seen in the selfie with Aryan Khan after the latter's arrest had demanded Rs 25 crores from Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan to release his son Aryan. In his affidavit, Sail alleged that he heard of a Rs 18 crore deal between Gosavi and Sam D'Souza, of which Rs 8 crore was to be allegedly paid to Wankhede. However, Wankhede has dismisses all allegations and has vowed to give a 'fitting reply' to the accusations.

With ANI inputs