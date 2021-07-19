BJP's Ravi Kishan Attacks Mayawati Over BSP's Brahmin Sammelan; 'Will Not Fall For Trap'

BJP MP Ravi Kishan attacked BSP chief Mayawati over her move to woo Brahmin votes in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2022. Speaking to ANI, the BJP MP opined that Mayawati shouldn't try to tempt the Brahmin community in the state as they wanted development and that the BSP supremo's attempts to woo them for votes would go in vain.

“The Brahmin community will not fall into Mayawati's trap. The Brahmin community believes in development. A Brahmin is known for knowledge and not for greed. I urge Mayawati Ji and Akhilesh Ji not to tempt the Brahmin community," BJP MP Ravi Kishan said.

The actor-turned-politician's remarks came in response to Mayawati's upcoming Brahmin Sammelan, which is scheduled to be held in Ayodhya on July 23. Further, BJP's Ravi Kishan exuded confidence in the CM Yogi Adityanath-led government to return to power in 2022 and claimed that such tricks used by the Opposition were meant to fail.

"These tricks will not work. BJP will come to power in the upcoming assembly elections,” the Gorakhpur MP said.

BJP working for Brahmins: Ravi Kishan

BJP MP Ravi Kishan added that the saffron party was the only political outfit that has been constantly working for the upliftment of the Brahmin community in the state. Further, the Gorakhpur MP claimed that BJP has several leaders, including him, who represent the Brahmi community. "My full name is Ravi Kishan Shukla and I belong to the Brahmin community and there are many more people from the community who hold important posts in BJP," he said.

Mayawati's Brahmin Sammelan

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Sunday, Mayawati had said, "BSP will hold Brahmin Sammelan on July 23 in Ayodhya ahead of the polls in the state. I am very hopeful that Brahmins will not vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the next Assembly polls. She further stated that a campaign will be launched to assure the Brahmin community that their "interests are safe in BSP rule only."

Speaking on possibilities of a coalition among the Opposition parties in the state, MP Ravi Kishan said, "During the previous Assembly elections, SP and BSP formed an alliance and failed and now Congress is forming an alliance. People know that they are forming alliances to come into power in the state. Only the BJP is working for the people."

