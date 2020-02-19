BJP's Roopa Ganguly Slams Mamata For Blaming Centre Post Tapas Paul's Demise

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly on Wednesday criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for claiming that the BJP-run central government was responsible for the death of veteran actor and Former TMC MP, Tapas Paul.

Reacting to CM Mamata's serious allegations blaming the Centre for the MP's death, Roopa said it is "unfortunate that the CM is playing politics over dead bodies."

"It is very unfortunate that Mamata does politics over dead bodies. It is unfortunate to see the Head of State act like this. It depicts her state of mind. Her ESP shows a bit of insanity, that is what she is potraying to the common people who do not understand politics," the BJP leader said while speaking exclusibvely with Republic TV.

Speaking of the "pressure" which Mamata stated as the reason for Tapas Paul's death, Roopa said that the former TMC lawmaker had criminal allegations against him and was facing legal trials. The actions taken by authorities cannot be blamed for his health conditions, she further said.

"What Tapas did, had legal implications, and other TMC leaders were also involved in it. He committed a crime and had a case running in his name. The administrator will do his job. How can she (Mamata) say such an insane thing?" the BJP leader questioned.

Mamata blames Centre for Tapas Paul's death

In a shocking statement made on Wednesday, CM Mamata alleged that "pressure" created by central agencies and "vendetta politics" led to the death of Trinamool Congress leader and actor Tapas Paul. Paul, a two-term former MP, died at the age of 61 in Mumbai on Tuesday after a heart attack.

The TMC leader was an accused in the Rose Valley chit fund scam case and was in jail for over a year. Banerjee, while paying homage to Paul, also alleged that another TMC leader Sultan Ahmed had also died of cardiac arrest as he was under stress after being named an accused in the Narada tapes scandal of 2017.

"Tapas Paul was under tremendous pressure from central agencies and was a victim of the Centre's vendetta politics," she told reporters at Rabindra Sadan where Paul's mortal remains have been kept for people to pay homage.

