Mamata Banerjee Condoles Death Of 'Superstar' & Ex-Trinamool MP Tapas Paul

Describing Tapas Paul as a 'superstar of Bengali cinema', West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was 'saddened and shocked' to hear about his demise. "He was a superstar of Bengali cinema who was a member of the Trinamool family," said Banerjee in a condolences message on Twitter, recalling his role as a two-term Lok Sabha member and two-term state legislator.

"Tapas served the people as a two-term MP and MLA. We will miss him dearly. My condolences to his wife Nandini, daughter Sohini & all his many fans," she said.

Saddened & shocked to hear about the demise of Tapas Paul. He was a superstar of Bengali cinema who was a member of the Trinamool family.Tapas served the people as a two-term MP and MLA. We will miss him dearly. My condolences to his wife Nandini, daughter Sohini & his many fans — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 18, 2020

Veteran Bengali actor and former Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Paul died of cardiac arrest early Tuesday in a private hospital in Mumbai. The 61-year-old actor-turned-politician had gone to Mumbai to visit his daughter but later complained of chest pain at the airport during his return to Kolkata. He was then rushed to a hospital in Juhu and he breathed his last at around 4 am, the actor's family said.

Tapas Paul had been suffering from heart ailments and been to hospitals several times for treatment during the past two years. He is survived by his wife Nandini Paul, who is a participant of the ongoing season of Bigg Boss Bangla, and daughter Sohini Paul, who is also an actor.

Political career

Tapas Paul was politically active, aligning with Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress against Left rule in West Bengal. He was a two-term TMC MP from Krishnanagar (2009-2019 and MLA from Alipore (2001-2009). Paul remained away from films after CBI arrested him in the Rose Valley chit fund scam in December 2016. He was given bail after 13 months.

