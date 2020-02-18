'Delhi Police To Surely Find Culprits Behind Jamia Library Incident': BJP's Satyapal Singh

BJP leader Satyapal Singh on Tuesday claimed that the Delhi Police will surely find the culprits behind Jamia University's library incident and take strict action against them. Singh also said that the incident was caused by the outside miscreants who had entered the university campus.

Speaking about the formation of the Special Investigation Team to investigate Jamia violence case, Singh said, "There was a report that outside miscreants tried to hide inside Jamia's library. I am sure that the Delhi police will find the culprits of violence and take strict action against them. Jamia got defamed following the entry of miscreants and outsiders who entered the varsity. University is for study and not to carry out protests and dharnas. The varsity should not change into a political arena instead of the educational arena."

SIT to investigate

After a video of Delhi policemen thrashing students inside Jamia Millia Islamia library went viral, Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan on Monday had said that an SIT will look into the matter.

"Some videos have surfaced related to the December 15 Jamia violence incident. SIT has been formed to investigate the matter. The sequence of events will be established. Crowd, as seen at Jamia library in videos, includes students as well as outsiders. The investigation is going on," Ranjan said.

Police brutality in Jamia University

A video was released by Delhi Police on Sunday showing that those present in the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) library was trying to hide their faces with handkerchiefs. Earlier, a CCTV footage showing police personnel assaulting students inside Jamia Millia Islamia library on December 15 last year surfaced on social media. The university administration has clarified that they have not released the video.

On Monday, a third updated video was shared by the twitter handle 'Jamia Millia Islamia' (not the official account of the university) with police thrashing students (masked and otherwise) as they run away from the library. Moreover, the video also shows one of the policemen dressed in riot gear seemingly trying to destroy the CCTV in the library.

