BJP Slams Congress Over Jamia Video, Says It Is Always With Those "inimical To Country"

The BJP on Monday condemned the Congress for "giving political colour" to the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia on December 15 last year, alleging that its leaders always rile against security forces and stand with those who are inimical to the country. The saffron party's remarks came after the Congress attacked the government over the new video purportedly showing police and paramilitary personnel caning students in the university's library on December 15 evening.

"Congress party continuously supporting antisocial elements and those who indulge in violence. It raises voice against the security forces and police personnel of the country," BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said at a press conference. The so called peaceful protests on Dec 15 was anything but peaceful. There were riotous circumstances on the streets of Delhi. The police were performing its duty to bring law and order under control.



But Congress sides with the forces that are inimical to the security forces.

Talking about another video in which people were seen in the gangway with some covering their faces, while at least two of them were carrying stones, Rao asked why were students wearing masks and what were they studying with stones in their hands. "Which academic discipline requires students to wear masks and hold stones while studying?" he asked. "The Congress party always choose to stand with those who are inimical to the country and rile up security forces," the BJP spokesperson added.

(with PTI inputs)

