BJP's Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh To Begin Election Campaign In Assam From March 13

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its list of upcoming Assam Assembly polls, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Smriti Irani will begin the party's poll campaign in the poll-bound state from March 13. The list of BJP's star campaigners for Assam includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several other Union Ministers such as Nitin Gadkari, NS Tomar.

Assam: BJP to begin its poll campaign from March 13

In a bid to boost the saffron party's election campaign in Assam, Rajnath Singh will be campaigning in Biswanath, Gohpur and Dergaon. Smriti Irani will address 3 election rallies in Marioni, Sivasagar and Samaguri assembly constituencies. It is important to note here that PM Modi has already paid 3 visits to the state recently with Amit Shah visiting Assam twice. Apart from this, PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are also expected to hold campaigns in Assam from next week till the end of March.

Assam polls

Assembly elections Assam is set to take place in three phases, from March 27 to April 6. Results will be declared on May 2. The 15-year tenure of Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam came to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with BJP winning 86 seats as against 26 seats won by Congress. In a blow for BJP in the lead-up to the upcoming Assembly election, its ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF) decided to join the Congress-led alliance. Meanwhile, the opposition has stitched a strong alliance with Congress, BPF, AGM, AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), and CPI(ML) joining hands.