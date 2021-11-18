Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda called for a strategic meet with respect to the upcoming polls in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. In the meeting, which will have in attendance Uttar Pradesh BJP in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, state party president Swatantra Dev Singh, state party general secretaries Sunil Bansal among others, sources informed that JP Nadda will brief the BJP workers over the '100 Days 100 Program' campaign, chalked down by the BJP. As part of the campaign, the party will arrange for 100 programs ahead of 100 days to assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Sources further added that JP Nadda along with the BJP workers will also follow up on former party president Amit Shah's recent visit to Uttar Pradesh, during which he had laid down 'Win Booth, Win UP' plan. Amit Shah had also laid down the 35-year plan for the state, as per which 'BJP will stay in power in UP for 35 years if it wins the 2022 election'.

BJP all set to replicate 2017 performance

In the 2017 polls, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House. Hoping to replicate its 2017 performance again, BJP appointed Dharmendra Pradhan as its election in-charge and Anurag Thakur, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shobha Karandlaje, Annapurna Devi, Saroj Pandey and Vivek Thakur as the co-in-charges. Meanwhile, Sanjay Bhatia, Sanjeev Chaurasiya, Y Satya Kumar, Sudhir Gupta, Arvind Menon and Sunil Oza as the organizational in-charges of Western UP, Braj, Awadh, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Kashi.

Under the in-charges and co-in charges, BJP has started its online campaigns to increase its social media presence and ensure the party's victory in the elections. It is currently running four campaigns in Uttar Pradesh under various slogans and the main slogan of BJP is 'Soch Imanadar, Kaam Damdaar, Fir Ek Baar BJP Sarkar' for the 2022 state Assembly elections. The other campaigns are 'Farq Saaf hai' that focuses on the difference between the current and the previous governments, 'Bhule Toh Nahe` that mentions incidents of riots that took place at the time of the previous governments and `Joh Kaha So Kiya` focuses on the promises fulfilled by the Yogi Adityanath government.