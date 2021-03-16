BJP's Swapan Dasgupta Resigns As Rajya Sabha MP Amid Row Over West Bengal Election Ticket

In the latest development ahead of the Bengal elections, BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta has tendered his resignation as a Rajya Sabha MP on Tuesday. His resignation has been sent to the Chairman of the House- Venkaiah Naidu, but is yet to be accepted. BJP has fielded Swapan Dasgupta, one of its prominent faces in West Bengal, from the Tarakeshwar Assembly seat in Hoogly district in the upcoming assembly elections.

Opposition demands Dasgupta's disqualification

TMC MP Mahua Moitra has raised questions on BJP's candidate Swapan Dasgupta's nomination in the upcoming Bengal elections and demanded his disqualification from Rajya Sabha (RS) membership. Citing the 10th schedule of the constitution, Moitra tweeted that if any nominated Rajya Sabha MP joins any political party 6 months after taking the oath, he will be disqualified for membership of Rajya Sabha.

In another tweet, TMC MP Moitra said, "As of today, Dasgupta remains nominated and not a member of the BJP."

Following up on my previous tweet - Rajya Sabha website as of today says Swapan Dasgupta is nominated & not formally BJP. If he files nomination as @BJP candidate he should be disqualified according to the Constitution’s 10th Schedule (Para 2 (3)) pic.twitter.com/b0RdQ0Rpxv — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) March 15, 2021

Congress also raises same point

After TMC, the Congress, which is the largest opposition party in the Rajya Sabha, sought clarification from RS chairman Venkaiah Naidu about nominated MP Swapan Dasgupta contesting in West Bengal assembly polls. Congress chief whip Jairam Ramesh wrote a letter to Naidu and asked whether a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha who has not formally joined a political party within six months of nomination and continues as a non-party nominated member contest elections to Parliament or the assembly without first resigning as a nominated member?

"All issues will be resolved": Dasgupta

After the constant pressure from the opposition over Swapan Daspupta's disqualification or resignation, he reacted and said, "All outstanding issues will be resolved before the nomination process". Earlier this week, as BJP announced its candidate list in West Bengal, Dasputa tweeted and welcomed his nomination.

Honoured to be nominated by the West Bengal BJP to contest from Tarakeshwar—a centre of Bengal’s cultural heritage. I look forward to the campaign for a new, vibrant Sonar Bangla — Swapan Dasgupta (@swapan55) March 14, 2021

EC announces Assembly Election Dates

On February 26, the Election Commission of India announced the dates of the Assembly election for the West Bengal Assembly election and it shall be conducted in eight phases. The counting of votes for all the polls will take place on May 2.

West Bengal (8-phase election)