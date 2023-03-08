Blame Game Over Pulwama Widows As CM Gehlot Says 'BJP Using Widows For Political Mileage'

Ashok Gehlot, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, took a swipe at the BJP, alleging that some of its leaders disrespected the widows of Pulwama martyrs and used them to gain political mileage. He further explained why his government cannot abide by demands of the protesting widows.

Insinuating towards BJP leader MP Kirodi Lal Meena, who has been sitting with the protestors, Gehlot said, "Some BJP leaders are disrespecting the wives of the martyrs by using them to gain political mileage. This has never been the tradition of Rajasthan. I condemn it. The widows' demands include installing statues of the slain jawans, giving jobs to their relatives on compassionate grounds, and constructing roads in their villages. The widow of Hemraj Meena, who was martyred in the attack, wants a third statue to be installed despite two others already being put up at the Government College in Sangod and a park in Vinod Kalan, his native village. Such a demand is not appropriate keeping in view other martyr families."

"Should we create such a difficult situation in front of the wives of martyrs because the rules made at present have been made on the basis of past experiences? How can it be justified to deny the rights of the children of martyrs and give jobs to other relatives? What will happen to the children of martyrs when they become adults," he asked.

The attack by Gehlot comes a day after the family members of three CRPF personnel martyred in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, showed up at Congress leader Sachin Pilot's house and demanded a meeting with the party's top command, accusing the state government of breaking its promises to them.

Gehlot claimed that the Rajasthan government has a rule that if a soldier's wife is expecting a child at the time of his martyrdom and declines a job offer, the position will be reserved for the child so that their future can be secured. According to the terms of this package, aid has been provided to the dependents of the Pulwama martyrs, said CM Gehlot.