BMC Revokes Decision Of Mandatory Institutional Quarantine For COVID Patients Above 50 Yrs

Amid growing criticism, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation revoked its decision of mandatory institutional quarantine for COVID-19 patients above the age of 50 years. This decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Thus, Mumbai's novel coronavirus patients in the age of 50-60 can opt for home isolation.

However, patients above the age of 60 years will have to undergo institutional quarantine. In order to ensure that patients aged 50 and above get timely treatment, the BMC shall be in touch with their physicians on a daily basis. These patients can be shifted to an institutional quarantine centre if their condition worsens.

The contentious BMC order

Initially, asymptomatic cases below the age of 60 years not having any co-morbidities with separate toilet facilities in their homes were allowed home quarantine. On August 20, the BMC issued a circular specifying that COVID-19 patients over the age of 50 or anyone with co-morbidities irrespective of age must be admitted to COVID Care Centre 2 facilities. It was perceived that asymptomatic patients in the 50-60 age group were unhappy with this order. Additionally, concerns were raised about an increase in the burden on treatment and isolation facilities.

Active cases in Mumbai rise to 21,975

With 1,735 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on September 5, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 1,53,712. At present, there are 21,975 active COVID-19 cases in the city. The number of recovered soared to 1,22,567 after 896 patients were discharged on Saturday. Meanwhile, 33 COVID-19 deaths were reported on September 5, propelling Mumbai's fatality toll to 7,829. 21 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

8,13,035 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till Saturday. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 0.96% from August 29-September 4. While there are 551 active containment zones currently, 6,796 buildings have been sealed. 8,584 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 2,216 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 73 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district dipped to 80%.

