Borders Made Secure, Country's Esteem Risen In PM Modi's 9 Years Govt: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying his government's nine years has brought India safe borders, world-class infrastructure, and increased its global esteem.

"In the last 9 years, the Modi government has given the nation four strong pillars, which are respect, internal and external security, welfare of the underprivileged, and infrastructure development,"

Adityanath said addressing a press conference organised on completion of nine years of the Modi government.

Adityanath said that the last nine years have seen the emergence of a 'new India.' The first pillar of India's growth he said was India getting respect all over the world.

"Recently, the Prime Minister visited three countries, where he received notable gestures of respect. The Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea greeted Modi by touching his feet, breaking protocol, and personally receiving him in the late evening," the CM said.

"This was the first time a sovereign nation felicitated its counterpart in such a manner. Papua New Guinea and Fiji bestowed their highest honours on Prime Minister Modi," he added.

He also mentioned Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese calling Modi "Boss" and US President Joe Biden saying he wanted to have Modi's autograph.

The 'second pillar' of the new India forged under Modi is the improved internal and external security situation of the country, Adityanath said.

"India has always been positive towards its neighbours. India has responded firmly and effectively for the first time, ensuring the security and fortification of its borders," he said.

Adityanath claimed that since 2014, India has successfully managed to keep its borders secure, crush terrorism, and neutralise naxalism. "A sense of new hope and confidence has arisen in the country in terms of security." He said India's world-class infrastructure developed in nine years was its 'third pillar', which is supporting the needs of all Indians.

He termed as the 'fourth pillar' the "welfare of the poor" which is being done without any discrimination under the central government.

Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri too highlighted the achievements of the Modi government's nine-year tenure. He said that the work done in the period has been unprecedented.

The minister also criticised the previous Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh saying the party only managed to build 17,000 houses in 17 months.

At present, 17,42,505 houses have been sanctioned in Uttar Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (urban), he added.