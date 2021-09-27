'Break And Win': Shiv Sena Accuses Owaisi Of Splitting Muslim Votes To Let BJP Win In UP

Lashing out at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Shiv Sena on Monday, alleged that Owaisi was breaking the anti-BJP votes to win some seats. Citing Owaisi's many provocative speeches, Sena via its mouthpiece Saamana, alleged that Owaisi was in full campaign mode. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

Sena: 'Owaisi breaking votes to win'

Sena cited that Owaisi had tried to woo the Muslim votes away from Mamata Banerjee, adding that Hindu-Muslim unity had prevailed. It added that in Bihar, Owaisi had played havoc with the Muslim votes making Tejashwi Yadav lose the election by a meager margin. Slamming AIMIM supporters for raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in Kanpur, Sena claimed that the Indian Muslims did not consider him as their leader. It claimed that Owaisi was being used to bifurcate votes raising pro-Pakistan slogans by the BJP to win.

Owaisi: 'Muslims like band baja party'

On Sunday, lamenting over the lack of representation of Muslims in UP politics, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi likened the community to an orchestra at a wedding. Claiming that like the 'band baja' are asked to play music but remain outside the wedding hall, Muslims to have no leader to represent them. Vowing that it won't happen anymore, he said that 19% Muslim population will get a leader. He has also accepted being dubbed 'Chachajaan' by Rakesh Tikait, saying he is protecting the vulnerable.

"The condition of Muslims has become like a ‘band baja party’ in a marriage procession where they (Muslims) are first asked to play music, but are made to stand outside on reaching the wedding venue. 19% Muslims in UP but they have not one leader," said Owaisi.

Owaisi's UP campaign

AIMIM has joined the 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha' led by Om Prakash Rajbhar. The alliance comprises of 9 parties - AIMIM, SBSP, Apna Dal (Krishna Patel), Rashtroday Party, Rashtriya Bhagidari Party, and Janta Kranti Party. Moreover, recently, Owaisi met with Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Yadav - ex-CM Akhilesh Yadav's uncle, hinting at an alliance. Shivpal Yadav is also mulling an alliance with his nephew and will share the stage for the celebration of Mulayam Singh Yadav's birthday on November 22.

Recently, AIMIM UP chief Shaukat Ali announced that the party will not field any candidate against gangster Mukhtar Ansari. Moreover, Owaisi's party itself has inducted mafia don-turned-politician Ateeq Ahmad, his wife Shaista Parveen and his lawyer in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Addressing a press conference in Ayodhya, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi defended Ahmad's entry citing that several BJP lawmakers also faced serious criminal charges.