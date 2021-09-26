Shiv Sena Claims 'will Rule Delhi' Amid Thackeray's Delhi Visit; Takes Jibe At Ajit Pawar

As Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray attends Home Minister Amit Shah's review meeting of Naxal-affected areas in Delhi on Sunday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed that Thackeray had gone to Delhi to know the 'lay of the land'. Addressing a Shiv Sena office bearers' meeting in Pimpri Chinchwad, Raut also warned Ajit Pawar to pay heed to Shiv Sena leaders in Delhi, adding 'otherwise CM has gone to Delhi'. Shiv Sena is currently in alliance with NCP and Congress in Maharashtra government.

Raut: 'CM has gone to Delhi to know lay of the land'

"Some people (Shiv Sena) are complaining that no one is listening to us here (Pune). How will this go on? The Maharashtra CM is from Shiv Sena and Ajit Dada listens to the CM. We should tell him (Ajit Pawar) it will be better if you listen, otherwise, CM has gone to Delhi. The CM has gone to Delhi to take a lay of the land, because we want to rule Delhi tomorrow. We want to slowly reach South block, hence we must know where PM sits, where Home Minister sits," he said.

Warning Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, he added, "We should discuss all of this with Ajit Dada that we must work together. So, please listen to our people also (Shiv Sainiks) and don't upset them. Otherwise, there will be problems".

Uddhav Thackeray's BJP overtures

Recently, at an Aurangabad event, CM Uddhav Thackeray referred to Union MoS Railways Raosaheb Danve as 'my former friend-and if we come together again, then future friend', indicating at a BJP-Sena reconciliation. Thackeray added, "If everybody comes together, they can become future colleagues too. Time will tell". Moreover, Danve also pointed out that Shiv Sena and BJP shared the same ideology and can ally in the future.

In response, ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "He has realized that he is on the wrong side," but added, "We are not thinking about elections right now". Afterwards, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut clarified that the CM's 'future friend' remark was to be taken for after three years - hinting at a Mahayuti alliance again. Recently, Sena heaped praises over PM Modi on his birthday saying 'PM Modi is the most loved leader in India now and that there was no one to replace him'.

BJP-Sena fallout

Prior to the 2019 Maharashtra state polls, Shiv Sena had reiterated that it will accept only the 50:50 formula, while BJP denied ever having agreed to such a formula. It allegedly offered 13 cabinet portfolios to Sena while keeping 26 for its ministers. Apart from Sena's portfolio demand, the party had demanded a sharing of 2.5 years in the CM post too; this too was refused by Devendra Fadnavis, stating, 'The next govt will be formed under a BJP CM.' With no respite to the deadlock, Sena allied with NCP-Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance - ushering Uddhav Thackeray's maiden CM term on November 28, 2019.