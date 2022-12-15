'BRS Will Soon Be VRS In Telangana': BJP Chief JP Nadda Launches Scathing Attack On CM KCR

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Thursday, December 15, attacked the BRS (earlier TRS) government in Telangana for alleged corruption, stating that the time has come to bid goodbye to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as now the latter should take VRS (Voluntary Retirement Scheme).

To mark the conclusion of the fifth phase of the State-wide 'padayatra' by State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the saffron party chief addressed a massive rally, and stated, "Enough is Enough, good bye KCR is the new slogan. When I was coming here, TRS workers also tried to stop me. Now the time has come that we say goodbye to KCR and give him some rest and let us work for the people.''

The Telangana BJP chief further stated ''If we talk about the developments in Telangana, under the central government there are roads which have been built, 4 lane corridor. 'Har Ghar Jal' mission has reached lakhs of house. It is sad to say that the state which was in surplus has been pushed into debts and this is all because of KCR."

'BRS will soon be VRS': JP Nadda

Further slamming KCR over not fulfilling election promises like two-bedroom houses for the poor, farm loan waiver, distribution of lands to Dalits, unemployment dole and others, Nadda said, "KCR has all been saying that Telangana is the richest state but I want to tell that KCR govt has been pushed to debts. I want to ask one thing why does agencies have to again and again call KCR daughter (Kavitha) for questioning. They have started a party called BRS but soon it will be VRS ( Voluntary Retirement Scheme). We will celebrate 17th September Telangana Liberation Day at much bigger way. They told that they would built double bedroom but they have built their farm house. It’s only the BJP which can remove KCR from the govt. I want to urge those who are against the dynasty politics, family rule and corrupt government to come join with BJP to remove KCR from power."

Image: PTI