BS Yediyurappa Says He Faced Several Challenges As CM From Day 1, Awaits July 26 D-day

Kamal Joshi
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Image: PTI


Amid the increasing noise about Karnataka Chief Minister's resignation, BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said that he had faced several challenges from the first day he took the top post. The CM, however, said that he is satisfied with the honest efforts he had taken to make people's lives better.

Yediyurappa made this statement after inaugurating projects worth Rs 1,074 crore and laying the foundation of projects worth Rs 560 crore in Shivamogga district.

"I am satisfied that in the last two years we put maximum efforts into the development of Shivamogga district. The projects that are being inaugurated are evidence for it. I feel proud to say that through all-round development, I have made honest efforts to pay back to the people of Shivamogga district, and more specifically Shikaripura taluk, which gave me political birth," Yediyurappa said.

"From the day I took charge as the Chief Minister till now, I had to face several challenges," the chief minister said. For instance, Yediyurappa cited never-witnessed-in-the-past floods and novel coronavirus pandemic. "Now once again there is a flood-like situation," he added.

Yediyurappa's future in limbo

The Karnataka CM had earlier said that he will follow whatever decision the BJP High Command takes. "There is an event on 26th (July) on completion of two years of our government. After this, I will follow whatever JP Nadda will decide. It is my duty to bring back BJP to power. I urge party workers and seers to cooperate," Yediyurappa said,

Yediyurappa had said he hasn't been asked to resign yet, but he will quit the position when the order comes. Meanwhile, the BJP leader has asked his supporters not to indulge in protests and act according to party ethics.

"I am privileged to be a loyal worker of @BJP4India.It is my utmost honour to serve the party with the Highest Standards of Ethics & Behaviour. I urge everyone to act in accordance with party ethics & not indulge in protests/indiscipline that is disrespectful & embarrassing for party," BS Yediyurappa had tweeted.

The trouble started since BJP won 12 out of 15 by-election seats the last year. The Yediyurappa administration has faced problems in expanding the cabinet and distributing the portfolios.

First Published:
