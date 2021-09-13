'BSP Won't Form Alliance With BJP To Win Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls': Satish Misra

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh elections, senior BSP leader Satish Chandra Misra on Monday ruled out "200 per cent" any post-poll alliance with the BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls. While asserting that his party would form a government with a clear-cut majority, the senior BSP leader in an interview with PTI said that the Bahujan Samaj Party would not tie-up with any other party.

Satish Chandra Misra said, “We will neither form an alliance with any other party nor take support. We would prefer to sit in the opposition. The BSP is forming its government in 2022 with a full majority. In case of any other scenario arising after the elections, we will never go with the BJP and this is 200 per cent final."

This statement by the senior BSP leader comes amid a growing perception that the BSP could again join hands with the saffron party of the 2022 assembly elections throw a hung House. It is important to note here that the BSP has in the past formed governments in the country’s most populous state both with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Samajwadi Party.

Remarking that the BSP had started the trend and all the parties are now aiming to rope in Brahmins and going all out to woo them, Misra referred to similar "sammelans" held by the BJP and the SP. “But 80 per cent of the Brahmins are with us. Only those Brahmins who are office-bearers of any party or are themselves contesting the elections are not with the BSP, and all these parties are fighting for them through the outreach programmes,” he added.

The BSP leader further claimed that not just the Brahmins but members of all other castes and religious groups who have first-hand experience of the Mayawati government are supporting the party this time. Misra claimed the party is all set to surpass its showing in the 2007 elections.

When asked about some BSP leaders who were shown the door recently, Misra said, "There is no place here for those who cheated and conspired against the party. There is no chance of a return for the leaders who were given respectable positions by Behan ji and they, in turn, started cheating. Leaders from other parties are welcome if they want to join the Bahujan Samaj Party."

(Image: Facebook-@Satish Chandra Misra)