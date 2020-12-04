By When Will Every Indian Get Free Covid Vaccine?: Rahul Gandhi Before PM's All-party Meet

Ahead of the Centre's all-party meeting on the Coronavirus situation, Congress has once again raised question over the much anticipated Covid vaccine. Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday has sought clarification from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over 'free vaccine' for all Indians. This third attack in as many days makes clear that the Congress plans to politicise the vaccine, particularly over making it available for free.

'We hope the PM clarifies'

Rahul Gandhi in his statement said that the opposition is clinging on to hopes that PM Modi will clear the air around the Covid vaccine questions, asking specifically 'by when will every Indian get free vaccine'.

In today's all-party meeting, we hope the PM clarifies by when will every Indian get free Covid vaccine.



हमें आशा है कि आज सर्वदलीय बैठक में PM ये स्पष्ट करेंगे कि हर भारतीय को मुफ़्त कोरोना वैक्सीन कब तक दी जाएगी। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 4, 2020

'What Does PM Stand By?': Rahul Gandhi Questions Govt's Stand On COVID-19 Vaccine

Earlier on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi and asked him to clear his stand on the Centre's statement over the vaccine. The Government on Tuesday had remarked that there may not be a need to vaccinate the country's entire population against COVID-19 if a major mass of people is given a shot to break the chain of the transmission. In addition, they put forth that they had never spoken about inoculating everyone, and indicated that a critical mass of inoculations could serve the purpose.

PM- Everyone will get vaccine.



BJP in Bihar elections- Everyone in Bihar will get free vaccine.



Now, GOI- Never said everyone will get vaccine.



Exactly what does the PM stand by? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 3, 2020

"I just want to make this clear that the government has never spoken about vaccinating the entire country. It's important that we discuss such scientific issues based on factual information only and then analyse it," Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a press briefing.

BIG: Modi Government Calls All-party Meeting On December 4 To Discuss COVID-19 Situation

'Will Indians be Aatmanirbhar?

Hours after the UK government's green light to Pfizer's Covid vaccine for emergency use, the Congress party had asked if Indians will get the COVID-19 vaccine. Congress' statement was more of a jibe than a question The Congress on its official Twitter handle shared two screenshots, claiming that Government of India has been issuing conflicting statements on COVID vaccination. While PM Modi in one of the screenshot says that everyone in the country will get the vaccine, the health ministry in another screenshot says that GoI never spoke about vaccinating all.

Can the Indian people get some clarity? Will they be getting a vaccine or do they have to be Atmanirbhar when it comes to surviving this deadly virus?#ModiHaiToManipulationHai pic.twitter.com/hn3qMAemZ3 — Congress (@INCIndia) December 2, 2020

Modi Government Calls All-party Meeting

Meanwhile, the Centre has called for an all-party meeting on Friday to discuss COVID-19 situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the virtual meeting of floor leaders of all parties to discuss the COVID-19 situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also appreciated the efforts taken by scientists in Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, Biological E Ltd and Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd to come out with a vaccine solution to tackle COVID-19, after earlier having visited Serum Institute, as well as Vaccine makers in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad on Saturday.

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria has said on Thursday that two Indian vaccines - COVAXIN and Covishield - may be granted emergency use authorisation by end-December or January.

