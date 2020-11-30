BIG: Modi Government Calls All-party Meeting On December 4 To Discuss COVID-19 Situation

On a day when India's Coronavirus tally breached the 94-lakh mark after 38,772 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, the Central government has called an all-party meeting on December 4 to discuss COVID-19 situation, news agency PTI quoting its sources said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the December 4 virtual meeting of floor leaders of all parties to discuss the COVID-19 situation, the sources added.

PM Modi appreciates scientists' efforts

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the efforts by scientists in Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, Biological E Ltd and Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd to come out with a vaccine solution to tackle COVID-19.

During his virtual meetings with 3 teams- Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, Pune, Biological E Ltd, Hyderabad and Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd, Hyderabad- that are working on developing and manufacturing Coronavirus vaccine, the Prime Minister discussed the potential of various platforms for COVID-19 vaccine development. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi also suggested that the companies should take extra efforts to inform the general public in simple language about the vaccine and related matters such as its efficacy.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi had visited the Serum Institute of India in Pune as part of efforts to get a first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges, and roadmap in India's endeavour to vaccinate its citizens against COVID-19. He had also visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad and Bharat Biotech facility at Hyderabad on Saturday as part of his three-city visit to personally review the vaccine development and manufacturing process against COVID-19.

READ | Rajinikanth drops 'announcement soon' hint on political entry; claims RMM cadre's support

READ | Punjab CM Captain Amarinder unveils projects on Gurpurab; slams Pak for creating tensions

The overall Coronavirus cases reached 94,31,692 including 4,46,952 active cases and 88,47,600 recoveries, as per the Union Health Ministry. With 443 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,37,139. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of tests for COVID-19 conducted in the country reached 14,03,79,976, of these, 8,76,173 COVID-19 tests were done on Sunday. Monday, November 30 is the 23rd day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

READ | Ravi Shankar Prasad reaches out to Farmers; assures 'farm laws do not abolish APMC mandis'

READ | Tejashwi's Mahagathbandhan to woo Chirag Paswan for fight against Sushil Modi in RS polls?

(With agency inputs)