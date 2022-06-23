Lok Sabha Bypolls: 22.21% Voter Turnout In Sangrur, 26.39% In Rampur & 29.48% In Azamgarh

Bypolls to 3 Lok Sabha and 7 Assembly seats across five states and Delhi is being held today, June 23. The Assembly bypolls are being held in Rajinder Nagar in Delhi; Mandar in Jharkhand; Atmakur in Andhra Pradesh; & Agartala, Bordowali, Surma, and Jubarajnagar in Tripura. The counting of votes is set to take place on June 26.

It will be a prestige battle for SP president Akhilesh Yadav and party stalwart Azam Khan as the elections are taking place in their strongholds in UP, while a bigger test lies ahead for Tripura’s new Chief Minister Manik Saha as he will be facing his first Assembly election.

Update at 1:30 - Assembly Bypolls

Till 1 pm, 44.14% voter turnout recorded in Atmakur (Andhra Pradesh)

54.20% in Agartala (Tripura)

52.16% in Town Bardowali (Tripura)

53.50% in Surma (Tripura)

46.56% in Jubarajnagar (Tripura)

44.81% in Mandar (Jharkhand)

26.24% in Rajinder Nagar (Delhi)

Update at 1:00 - Lok Sabha Bypolls

Till 1 pm, 22.21% voter turnout recorded in Sangrur (Punjab) 26.39% in Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) 29.48% in Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh)

Update at 12:00

Till 11 am, 24.92% voter turnout recorded in Atmakur (Andhra Pradesh)

34.26% in Agartala (Tripura)

35.43% in Town Bardowali (Tripura)

33.50% in Surma (Tripura)

29.14% in Jubarajnagar (Tripura)

29.13% in Mandar (Jharkhand)

14.85% in Rajinder Nagar (Delhi)

Update at 12:00

Till 11 am, 12.75% voter turnout recorded in Sangrur (Punjab) 18.81% in Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) 19.84% in Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh)

Update at 10:50 AM

AAP will win with a huge mandate in Sangrur, says Punjab Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

3 months ago huge mandate was given to AAP by the people and within 3 months we started delivering. I am hoping that AAP will win with a huge mandate: AAP leader & Punjab Higher Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer after casting his vote for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll

Update at 10:30 AM

Till 9 am, 11.56% voter turnout recorded in Atmakur (Andhra Pradesh)

15.29% in Agartala (Tripura)

16.25% in Town Bardowali (Tripura)

13% in Surma (Tripura)

14% in Jubarajnagar (Tripura)

13.49% in Mandar (Jharkhand)

5.20% in Rajinder Nagar (Delhi)

Update at 10:00 AM

Lok Sabha ByPolls | 4.07% voter turnout recorded in Sangrur (Punjab), 7.86% in Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) and 9.21% in Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) till 9 am.

Update at 9:50 AM

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha casts his vote for Rajinder Nagar in Delhi assembly by-poll. The seat fell vacant after Chadha was elected as an MP. Speaking to reporters, he said, "People will vote to get corruption-free governance and everyone's right to lead a life of dignity."

I'm confident that even in the time to come - keeping in mind the work done by our Govt, done by me as an MLA for around 2 yrs - people of Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency will once again give chance to a party, to a person who will not let this pace slow down: Raghav Chadha

Update at 9:30 AM

Tripura CM Manik Saha casts his vote at a polling station in Town Bordowali assembly constituency. By-poll is being held on Agartala, Town Bardowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar assembly seats today.

Lok Sabha, Assembly Bypolls 2022: States going to elections

Tripura (4 Assembly seats) – Agartala, Town Bardowali, Surma & Jubarajnagar

Punjab (1 Lok Sabha seat) – Sangrur

Uttar Pradesh (2 Lok Sabha seats) – Azamgarh and Rampur

Delhi (1 Assembly seat) – Rajinder Nagar

Jharkhand (1 Assembly seat) – Mandar

Andhra Pradesh (1 Assembly seat) – Atmakur

Details of the states going for By-elections

Punjab

Bypolls are being held to the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab which fell vacant after former MP Bhagwant Mann became the chief minister. The Aam Aadmi Party has nominated Gurmail Singh for the seat, while the Congress has fielded Dalvir Singh Goldy and the BJP Kewal Dhillon. Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) has nominated its chief Simranjit Singh Mann against Shiromani Akali Dal’s Kamaldeep Kaur.

Uttar Pradesh

Two Lok Sabha seats - Azamgarh and Rampur - are going for bypolls in Uttar Pradesh. While the Rampur seat fell vacant after Azam Khan won the state elections from the Rampur assembly seat, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav successfully fought the Karhal Assembly seat, leaving the Azamgarh seat vacant.

Delhi

Delhi's Rajindar Nagar Assembly seat fell vacant after AAP MLA Raghav Chadha got elected to Rajya Sabha last month. For the seat, BJP fielded Rajesh Bhatia, while Congress announced Prem Lata as its candidate. Meanwhile, AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak is confident that the ‘votes will come in favour of the party.’

Tripura

Four assembly seats are going to bypolls in Tripura, including Borodvali town, Agartala, Surma, and Jubarajnagar. Here, chief minister Manik Saha is pitted against Congress’s Asish Kumar Saha in Bordowali, while in Agartala, former BJP MLA Sudip Roy Barman is contesting on the Congress ticket against BJP’s Dr. Ashok Sinha and CPM’s Krishna Majumder.

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh’s Atmakur assembly seat was vacated after the death of MLA Mekapati Goutham Reddy. The ruling YSR Congress has nominated Mekapati's brother Vikram Reddy for the seat. while TDP is not contesting, BJP has fielded G Bharat Kumar Yadav for the assembly polls.

Jharkhand

Jharkhand’s Mandar seat fell vacant after the conviction of former minister Bandhu Tirkey in a disproportionate assets case. The Congress has fielded Tirkey’s daughter Shilpi Neha against BJP's Gangotri Kujur for the seat.