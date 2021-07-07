Cabinet Expansion: PM Modi's New Team Set To Have Highest & Historic OBC Representation

After the Union Cabinet expansion, PM Modi's team will have 27 OBCs which is the highest representation of this community since Independence, Republic TV learnt. As per sources, this is more than the proportion of the OBC population of the country. Moreover, 5 Ministers from the OBC quota will be inducted into the Union Cabinet. Overall, sources indicated that the new Council of Ministers will give more representation in terms of caste, religion, region and experience than several other governments in the past.

A total of 43 Ministers in the PM Modi-led Council of Ministers will be sworn in at 6 pm on Wednesday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, sources told Republic TV. Already, Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan, Santosh Gangwar, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal, Sanjay Dhotre, Raosaheb Danve, Sadanand Gowda, Ashwini Choubey and Debasree Chaudhuri have been dropped. Reportedly, Union Ministers Anurag Thakur, G Kishan Reddy, Harsh Vardhan, Kiren Rijuju and Parshottam Rupala might be promoted to Cabinet rank.

Overall caste & gender representation:

22 women out of which two will be in the Cabinet

27 OBC members out of which 5 will be in the Cabinet

12 SC members out of which two will be in the Cabinet

8 ST members out of which three will be in the Cabinet

Here are the Ministers likely to be sworn in: