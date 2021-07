Cabinet Reshuffle: Numbers Indicate The New Team Modi Is Loaded With Professionalism

A total of 43 Ministers in the PM Modi-led Council of Ministers will be sworn in at 6 pm on Wednesday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, sources told Republic TV. Meanwhile, Union Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Gangwar, Union Education Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal and Union Social Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot have been dropped from the Cabinet. Republic TV has also learnt that Union Ministers Anurag Thakur, G Kishan Reddy and Parshottam Rupala might be promoted.

While the current strength of the Union Council of Ministers is 53 besides PM Modi, only 27 more Ministers can be inducted. Most importantly, sources indicated that the new Council of Ministers will give more representation in terms of caste, religion, region and experience than several other governments in the past. This is the highest representation of OBCs in the Union Council of Ministers since Independence, sources revealed.

Caste & gender representation:

11 women out of which two will be in the Cabinet

27 OBC members out of which 5 will be in the Cabinet

8 ST members out of which three will be in the Cabinet

12 SC members out of which two will be in the Cabinet

Professionals:

13 lawyers

6 doctors

5 engineers

7 civil servants

Experience:

4 former CMs

18 former Ministers from states

39 former MLAs

Minorities:

1 Christian, Muslim, Sikh each

2 Buddhists

Sub-region:

West Bengal- Presidency, Medinipur, Jalpaiguri

Uttar Pradesh- Purvanchal, Braj, Rohilkhand, Bundelkhand, Awadh, Western UP

Maharashtra- Konkan, Marathwada, Vidarbha

Madhya Pradesh- Chambal, Satpura, Central MP

Karnataka- Bombay Karnataka, Hyderabad-Karnataka

North East- 5 Ministers

Youth:

14 Ministers are below 50 years of age out of which 6 will be in the Cabinet

Here are the Ministers likely to be sworn in:

1. Sarbananda Sonowal (BJP)- Former Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs (2014-2016), ex-Assam CM and MLA

2. Narayan Rane (BJP)- Former Maharashtra CM and Rajya Sabha MP

3. Vinod Sonkar (BJP)- Lok Sabha MP from Kaushambi

4. Heena Gavit (BJP)- Lok Sabha MP from Nandurbar

5. Pritam Munde (BJP)- Lok Sabha MP from Beed

6. Anupriya Patel [Apna Dal(S)]- Lok Sabha MP from Mirzapur

7. Nisith Pramanik (BJP)- Lok Sabha MP from Cooch Behar

8. Ajay Bhatt (BJP)- Lok Sabha MP from Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar

9. Shobha Karandlaje (BJP)- Lok Sabha MP from Udupi Chikmagalur

10. Shantanu Thakur (BJP)- Lok Sabha MP from Bangaon

11. Pashupati Kumar Paras (LJP)- Lok Sabha MP from Hajipur

12. Sunita Duggal (BJP)- Lok Sabha MP from Sirsa

13. RCP Singh [JD(U)]- Rajya Sabha MP

14. Ashwini Vaishnav (BJP)- Rajya Sabha MP

15. Meenakshi Lekhi (BJP)- Lok Sabha MP from New Delhi

17. Bhagwat Karad (BJP)- Rajya Sabha MP

18. Rajeev Chandrasekhar (BJP)- Rajya Sabha MP

19. Jyotiraditya Scindia (BJP)- Rajya Sabha MP