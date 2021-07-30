CAG Report Reveals Only 3% Got Jobs Under MNREGA From 2014-19 In Bihar; RJD Slams Nitish

In a massive embarrassment for the Nitish Kumar government, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on Thursday, revealed that only 3% of people received employment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) between 2014 to 2019 in Bihar. The report flagged that inspite of Bihar having the highest number of casual labourers of 88.61 lakh, only 3.34% were issued job cards. The MNREGS has been credited by the Modi government for giving employment to most labourers during COVID lockdown for 100 days.

CAG report flags Bihar's poor MNREGS performance

As per the report, of the 60.88 lakh surveyed, during the lean period (July to November) when the demand spiked by 26%-36%, only 2%-9% of households were given jobs. The report also stated that 86.61 per cent labourers do not own land in Bihar and that of the work taken up under MNREGS, only 14% projects were completed. Moreover, while 65% work remained incomplete in 2014-19, 61% did not even start the work, said the report.

“Overall, households that availed 100 days employment ranged between less than 1% and 3% of the demand in the state and only 14% work taken up during 2014-19 were completed,” the report added. In contrast, Bihar has had utilised 98% of funds allocated to it - i.e Rs 10,960.52 crore of 11,181.72 crores. The report also estimated that the average Bihar household earned Rs 33,642 in 2014-2019, lower than the national average of Rs 37,639. 99.44 lakh households were provided wage employement, stated the report.

Lashing out at the poor performance, Opposition party RJD mocked CM Nitish Kumar's 'good governance' record. Lamenting that Bihar's youth had only three options, RJD listed - remain unemployed, migrate or comply. Mocking the NDA govt, RJD claimed that this was the incompetent govt chosen by some and slyly elected by the Election Commission. Incidentally, RJD had supported the Nitish govt from 2014-15 from outside and post-2015, RJD was in coalition with JDU till 2017, when Nitish pulled out his support.

BJP, JDU & RJD's job promise

Ahead of 2020 polls, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had created a stir promising ten lakh government jobs if voted to power. Immediately in a bid to outdo him, 3 lakh teachers' appointment, 1 lakh jobs in the health sector and free vaccines to all. JDU, on the other hand, promised reservation in jobs, women empowerment, clean cities, electricity to all homes etc. The JDU-BJP retained power winning 125 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan won 110 seats.