Calcutta HC Defers Hearing Mamata Banerjee's Plea Against Nandigram Poll Result To June 24

Prolonging the Mamata-Suvendu battle, the Calcutta High Court deferred hearing CM Mamata Banerjee's plea challenging the Nandigram poll verdict where she lost to her former aide by 1,737 votes. The hearing is now scheduled on June 24. To remain West Bengal CM, Banerjee has already decided to contest from her bastion Bhowanipore, making MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay resigned from the seat, triggering by-elections

Calcutta HC defers Nandigram poll challenge plea

Hearing in Calcutta High Court in the matter of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee challenging Nandigram results, deferred to June 24th. — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2021

Mocking Mamata's plea, BJP IT chief Amit Malviya tweeted, "How do you lose an election twice? First, at the hustings and then, like a sore loser, challenging people’s verdict in the court. It would be fascinating to see Mamata Banerjee suffer the humiliation of Nandigram defeat twice over".

The Nandigram battle

In a bid to protect her home-turf, Mamata Banerjee had battled BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in the place which had catapulted Mamata Banerjee into the CM post in 2011. Miffed by the rising influence of Banerjee's nephew - Abhishek Banerjee and IPAC poll strategist Prashant Kishor in Trinamool, Adhikari along with several other MLAs had switched to BJP. Taking the battle head-on, Banerjee had announced she will contest polls from Nandigram instead of her bastion Bhowanipore, leading to BJP fielding Adhikari.

While Nandigram is a Trinamool bastion, it is the Adhikari family - Sisir, Suvendu, Dibyendu and Soumendu which has massive sway in the district - leading to Suvendu's victory over Mamata by a margin of 1737 votes. Though Mamata accepted her defeat, she said that she will challenge the electoral verdict in court. The nail-biting clincher saw Suvendu Adhikari take the lead by 4000 seats over Mamata Banerjee, but later the margin reduced to mere 6 votes, before Mamata took the lead.

The Nandigram poll battle saw the most high-voltage campaign as Mamata played her 'Bengal's daughter' card, while Suvendu has accused TMC of only 'promoting the nephew'. Mamata, who recently suffered an injury while campaigning in Nandigram - which she has blamed on BJP, has vowed to conduct her campaign on a wheelchair with the BJP calling it 'sympathy politics'. Mamata has also termed Adhikaris as 'Mir Jafars' while Suvendu has fearmongered that 'Bengal will become mini-Pakistan' if Mamata is re-elected. Suvendu has been rewarded by BJP with his election as Leader of Opposition.