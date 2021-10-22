Captain Amarinder Singh Attacks Punjab DyCM For 'baseless' Probe At Cost Of State's Safety

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday attacked Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa after he claimed that the government would probe Captain's friend from Pakistan Aroosa Alam's alleged links with Inter-Services Intelligence.

"You were a minister in my cabinet @Sukhjinder_INC. Never heard you complain about Aroosa Alam. And she’d been coming for 16 years with due GoI clearances. Or are you alleging that both NDA and @INCIndia led UPA govts in this period connived with Pak ISI?" Raveen Thukral quoted Captain Amarinder Singh as saying.

Capt Amarinder Singh alleged that Punjab Deputy CM was resorting to personal attacks. He also questioned the tall promises of Congress on Bargari sacrilege and drugs cases. "Punjab is still waiting for your promised action," he said.

‘What I’m worried about @Sukhjinder_INC is that instead of focusing on maintaining law & order at a time when terror threat is high and festivals are around the corner, you’ve put @DGPPunjabPolice on a baseless investigation at the cost of Punjab’s safety’: @capt_amarinder 3/3 — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) October 22, 2021

The former Punjab Chief Minister said that instead of focusing on maintaining law and order at a time when terror threats were high and festivals are around the corner, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had put Punjab Police on a baseless investigation at the cost of the state's safety.

Congress attacks Amarinder Singh

Congress has launched a series of attacks on Amarinder Singh since he announced plans to form his own party and tip up with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and breakaway Akali groups.

"Hopeful of a seat arrangement with @BJP4India in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if #FarmersProtest is resolved in farmers’ interest. Also looking at an alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa & Brahmpura factions," Thukral had said quoting Captain Amarinder Singh.

On Thursday, Navjot Singh Sidhu called Amarinder Singh the architect of three farm laws. Harish Rawat, who has now been sacked as Punjab Congress in-charge, said Captain has proved what MLAs were claiming that he is with the saffron party and Akalis. "If he wants to eat crow and go with the BJP, he can. Who can stop him if he can't stay with his old commitment to secularism?" Rawat said.