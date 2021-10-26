Captain Amarinder Singh Claims Congress Harassing His Supporters; Slams Low-level Politics

On the verge of launching his own political party, Captain Amarinder Singh lashed out at his rivals on Tuesday, over the "intimidation and persecution" of his supporters in Patiala and elsewhere. The Congress veteran claimed that the ruling party had "stooped so low" that it was threatening and harassing his supporters across Punjab.

"Let me tell my rivals they can’t defeat me with such low-level political games. They will neither win votes nor people’s hearts with such tactics," declared Captain Amarinder.

The former Chief Minister expressed confidence that those who have stood by him will not be scared away by such "petty acts of intimidation or persecution" and will continue to fight for Punjab’s future.

The warning comes just hours after the wife of PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, claimed that no Congress MLA would join Captain's camp, except those who might have received favour from the ex-Punjab Chief Minister. Navjot Kaur Sidhu said the best option for Captain Amarinder was to have joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), instead of floating his own party.

“Don't think any Congress MLA will leave with him (Captain Amarinder). However, if he grants any favour to someone, they might. But people get attached to their party, one man alone doesn't form a party. Those attached to the Congress won't go,” she told ANI.

Captain Amarinder Singh to launch new party

Captain Amarinder, resigned as Punjab Chief Minister on September 18 stating that he felt “humiliated” by Congress. The development came nearly two months after Navjot Singh Sidhu was made the president of the Punjab Congress despite a bitter feud with Captain. As a result, Charanjit Singh Channi was elevated to the post of Chief Minister.

However, turning the tides in Punjab politics, Captain Amarinder announced on October 19 that he will float a new political outfit. The 79-year-old Congress veteran said he was hopeful of entering into a seat agreement with the BJP for the 2022 assembly elections in Punjab if the Modi government was able to resolve the ongoing farmers' issue. Captain will be addressing a press conference on Wednesday, during which he is likely to make a key announcement regarding his new party.