In a major political scoop accessed by Republic Media Network, with Amarinder Singh opening his arms for an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sources inform that Captain Amarinder Singh may even hold a rally with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Patiala, which is Captain Amarinder's home constituency.

As per sources, the dates could be announced by the last week of October. This development comes after former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that he is forming his own party in the state before the 2022 assembly elections, and is hopeful of a seat-sharing alliance with the BJP and breakaways from the Akali Dal.

Amarinder Singh Announces He's Floating Own Party

"The battle for Punjab’s future is on. Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab & its people, including our farmers who’ve been fighting for their survival for over a year," Raveen Thukral, Captain's media advisor, citing Patiala MLA.

The retired Army captain also confirmed that his new political party can form a pre-poll alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party. "Hopeful of a seat arrangement with @BJP4India in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if #FarmersProtest is resolved in farmers’ interest. Also looking at an alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa & Brahmpura factions," he said.

Singh added that he will not rest till he can secure the future of his state and people. "Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal & external threats. I promise my people I will do what it takes to ensure its peace and security, which is today at stake," he said.

Republic Media Network gets the scoop before the announcement

Republic Media Network on October 1 had said that the Captain will be launching his own political party and was in talks with the 'like-minded parties' ahead of forthcoming assembly polls in Punjab, scheduled in early 2022. Singh had also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 29. However, he said that his meeting was regarding farmers' agitation.

Amarinder Singh quits Congress but 'not politics'

Amarinder Singh resigned quit as Chief Minister of Punjab and quit Congress last month after facing humiliation from the Sidhu camp. Speaking to Republic Media Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Amrinder Singh had made it clear that he is not leaving politics. "I am in talks with my friends and my family, and will soon let you people know about the future," he had said adding that all options were open- be it joining some party or forming one.